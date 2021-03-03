March 3, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

For the fourth consecutive year, the job portal CompuTrabajo published its ranking of the best companies to work for in Mexico, according to the evaluations of its collaborators and former collaborators.

The Best WorkPlaces 2021 list collected 7.6 million evaluations by registered users of the employment portal on how to work in companies located in Mexico. The ranking qualifies the work environment, career opportunities, salaries, benefits and leadership of the company before applying for a job offer and, in this way, helps them in choosing the company where they want to work.

“With the intention of recognizing the efforts of the health institutions that have faced the pandemic, and that, in addition, have sought to protect the well-being of their collaborators, the edition of the CompuTrabajo Best WorkPlaces 2021 has incorporated for the first time the category of 'Health', complementing the eight existing categories ”, said Alejandra Martínez, head of Business Marketing and Labor Market Studies at CompuTrabajo in a statement.

The best companies to work for in Mexico in 2021

The best companies to work for in Mexico, by category are:

1. Food and Mass Consumption

Bimbo

Heineken

Santa Clara

Sigma Food

Jumex

2. Banking

BBVA

Let's share Bank

Actinver

Banorte

Scotiabank

3. Consultants

PwC

KPMG

Ernst & Young

Deloitte

Accenture

4. Hotels and Tourism

Hotel Fairmont Mayakoba

Princess cruises

The Ritz-Carlton, Cancun

Amstar DMC

Four Seasons Hotel, Mexico City

5. Human Resources

Gin Group Azcapotzalco

Manpower

Red Ring

Adecco

Gin Group Amores

6. Retail

American Eagle

Calvin klein

Johnson & Johnson

H&M

LEGO

7. Technological

HP

Siemens

Nokia

Sony

Motorola

8. Telemarketing and BPO

TTEC

Taburiente

Teleperformance

Attentive

E-Contact

9. Health

Telethon Foundation

Merck Sharp & Dohme

Basf Mexicana ABC Medical Center

Pfizer

Best Top 10

Hotel Fairmont Mayakoba Telethon Foundation Princess cruises The Ritz- Carlton, Cancun Amstar DMC Four Seasons Hotel, Mexico City American Eagle Monterrey TEC Grand Xcaret by Occidental Hotel Excellence Riviera Cancun

Best CEO 2021

Edgar Niebla, General Manager The Ritz-Carlton, Cancun.

You can see the full ranking in this link .