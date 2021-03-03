Race

The best companies to work for in Mexico in 2021

CompuTrabajo published its "Best WorkPlaces 2021" list, the objective of which is to make known the companies that rank best according to the valuation of their collaborators or former collaborators.
The best companies to work for in Mexico in 2021
Image credit: Hotel Fairmont Mayakoba

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

For the fourth consecutive year, the job portal CompuTrabajo published its ranking of the best companies to work for in Mexico, according to the evaluations of its collaborators and former collaborators.

The Best WorkPlaces 2021 list collected 7.6 million evaluations by registered users of the employment portal on how to work in companies located in Mexico. The ranking qualifies the work environment, career opportunities, salaries, benefits and leadership of the company before applying for a job offer and, in this way, helps them in choosing the company where they want to work.

“With the intention of recognizing the efforts of the health institutions that have faced the pandemic, and that, in addition, have sought to protect the well-being of their collaborators, the edition of the CompuTrabajo Best WorkPlaces 2021 has incorporated for the first time the category of 'Health', complementing the eight existing categories ”, said Alejandra Martínez, head of Business Marketing and Labor Market Studies at CompuTrabajo in a statement.

The best companies to work for in Mexico in 2021

The best companies to work for in Mexico, by category are:

1. Food and Mass Consumption

  • Bimbo
  • Heineken
  • Santa Clara
  • Sigma Food
  • Jumex

2. Banking

  • BBVA
  • Let's share Bank
  • Actinver
  • Banorte
  • Scotiabank

3. Consultants

  • PwC
  • KPMG
  • Ernst & Young
  • Deloitte
  • Accenture

4. Hotels and Tourism

  • Hotel Fairmont Mayakoba
  • Princess cruises
  • The Ritz-Carlton, Cancun
  • Amstar DMC
  • Four Seasons Hotel, Mexico City

5. Human Resources

  • Gin Group Azcapotzalco
  • Manpower
  • Red Ring
  • Adecco
  • Gin Group Amores

6. Retail

  • American Eagle
  • Calvin klein
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • H&M
  • LEGO

7. Technological

  • HP
  • Siemens
  • Nokia
  • Sony
  • Motorola

8. Telemarketing and BPO

  • TTEC
  • Taburiente
  • Teleperformance
  • Attentive
  • E-Contact

9. Health

  • Telethon Foundation
  • Merck Sharp & Dohme
  • Basf Mexicana ABC Medical Center
  • Pfizer

Best Top 10

  1. Hotel Fairmont Mayakoba
  2. Telethon Foundation
  3. Princess cruises
  4. The Ritz- Carlton, Cancun
  5. Amstar DMC
  6. Four Seasons Hotel, Mexico City
  7. American Eagle
  8. Monterrey TEC
  9. Grand Xcaret by Occidental
  10. Hotel Excellence Riviera Cancun

Best CEO 2021

  • Edgar Niebla, General Manager The Ritz-Carlton, Cancun.

You can see the full ranking in this link .

