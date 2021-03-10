Take Care of Your Teeth With This Amazon's Choice Oral Hygiene Set

March 10, 2021 2 min read

Everybody should be cognizant of their oral hygiene. You don't want any disappointing dentist visits, after all. Many entrepreneurs have a tendency to let some personal things fall through the cracks when they're so hyper-focused on the business. Oral hygiene should not be one of them — people generally don't want to do business with somebody with bad breath or who is missing a couple of . The Mouth Armor Sonic Toothbrush with Cordless Water Flosser & Travel Case can give you the tools you need to take care of your teeth better than ever, without disrupting your life.

The Mouth Armor Oral Care Essentials Set is an Amazon's Choice product with 4.3/5 stars. It's highlighted by a Mouth Armor Sonic Toothbrush that can blast away plaque, bacteria, and debris efficiently using a powerful 38,000 brush strokes per minute. It also has a two-minute auto-timer that pulses every 30 seconds to tell you when it's time to brush a different quadrant of your mouth. Additionally, the set comes with a Mouth Armor Water Flosser which is an easier and more effective way to floss than traditional string floss, as well as four brush heads and a travel case. The flosser has three adjustable water pressures so you can find the best mode for your teeth.

The entire system is waterproof and safe to use in the shower and the toothbrush can run for six weeks on a single charge.

Upgrade your oral hygiene without drastically changing your routine. The Mouth Armor Sonic Toothbrush with Cordless Water Flosser & Travel Case is normally $279 but you can get it for 74 percent off at $69.99 today.

