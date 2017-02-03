8 Tips for Recognizing a Manipulative Person

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Manipulative people are everywhere. They are present in our circle of friends, our families, our jobs; in our closest circles and also in the far ones. The reality is that many times we cannot identify them because their behavior is confusing: at times they show themselves as they are, but at times they are kind and understanding.

A manipulative person is harmful to you and your business. Rather than ensuring the success of the project and the collective interests, he will pursue his own ends no matter what he has to do to achieve them.

It is true that we all behave in a manipulative way at some point in our lives, but it is also true that a manipulative person has made this behavior a habit, a substantial part of their character.

How can we easily detect a manipulative person? Here are some common behaviors:

-It changes behavior quickly. Has it happened to you that a person who has never turned to see you before gives you a compliment out of nowhere? Manipulators often resort to these actions to lift the other person's ego a little bit, and then pave the way to ask for something. If a person who is not close to you suddenly tries to become your best friend, pay attention.

-Detect your weaknesses or insecurities. And once he finds them, he uses them against you ... over and over again.

-It's convincing. Manipulative people are often convincing in their arguments. Such a person is able to convince you to renounce your values, interests or goals in order to serve their own interests.

-She's an expert in making you feel guilty. She is an expert at making you feel remorseful. Get some behavior of yours to make you feel bad.

-Assume that you think certain things, even if you have never said it . Because "he knows you very well" and "knows what you are thinking."

- He usually justifies his behavior with phrases such as "I'm not the only person who thinks so." This is a clever way to remove some degree of responsibility and support your argument.

-Create confrontations. Try to triangulate things, putting one person against another.

-I want you to feel sorry for her . Pity is a very subtle form of manipulation. Manipulative people often put themselves in the role of victims and, in this way, use your own empathy against you. If she can make you feel bad for her, she knows that you are subject to manipulation.

Our advice? Avoid these people as much as possible. Now, if it is impossible, at least perform these actions so as not to fall into their game:

-Don't fall for provocations. Before you believe a word he says, ask the right questions and confirm the facts. Always check the information. Creates an environment of transparency so that manipulation is practically unfeasible.

-No reactions. Many times, the passive-aggressive actions of these people are intended to generate an aggressive reaction in you. Don't react: act calmly and think things over before responding.