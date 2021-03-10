Mobile Apple Device Management for Your Business, Without an IT Team, Can be Easy with Jamf Now

March 10, 2021 3 min read

As businesses scale, they're presented with new challenges. In 2020, growing businesses were hit with an especially significant challenge. Traditional practices and rules had to be thrown out the window as workforces went almost completely remote and forced to communicate in new ways with one another and their potential clients. That's probably not changing any time soon.

Despite this new normal, one thing that hasn't changed all that much is scaling businesses need a mobile device management (MDM) solution. With employees spread across cities, networks, devices, and programs, MDM is absolutely essential in order to manage and secure their company’s . In a difficult environment, no brand can afford to lose valuable assets or risk a breach.

But what if you don’t have a dedicated IT team to help set up an MDM solution?

No IT department? No worries.

No matter the size of your business, an outstanding MDM solution is crucial while you're scaling. That's what makes services like Jamf Now potentially so valuable. Jamf Now says it makes it easy to manage and secure all of your employees' Apple devices without needing an entire IT team.

Companies that distribute Apple devices to their employees will find Jamf Now can make life a whole lot easier. From setting up new devices with minimal hassle and securing existing devices with passcode requirements to pushing new apps, settings, and updates to your fleet of machines and much more, Jamf Now helps you manage them all with ease. The cloud-based solution works with iPad, iPhone, Mac, and Apple TV devices, delivering a wide variety of fast and reliable services that keep teams connected.

Once you're on board with Jamf Now, configuring and securing devices remotely is simple. Just enroll devices into your account and you'll be able to manage everything seamlessly, regardless of your technical expertise. You can easily ensure everybody is using the tools and apps they need to help them be as efficient as possible.

Security support included.

Perhaps more importantly, Jamf Now protects valuable company information by securing each Apple device on your corporate network. Only 14 percent of small businesses rate their operation as highly effective at securing their organization against cybercrime, but Jamf Now can help you feel more secure. With this software, you can remotely enforce passwords and encryption parameters, and even lock or wipe devices in the event a device is lost or stolen. Again, all without the need of a dedicated IT team.

For entrepreneurs, growth challenges are expected; managing company devices shouldn't be one of them. Jamf Now is supported by a company managing 20 million Apple devices. They're making it more affordable and accessible than ever for individuals or small teams to keep employees connected, synced, and secure across all business devices. When you sign up today, you can manage up to three devices free of charge. If you need to add more, you can do so for just $2 per device per month.