Thanks to a 'tweet', Elon Musk is building a power plant near the Gulf of Mexico

As an entrepreneur and visionary, Elon Musk almost never does things lightly. Each of his projects is a piece of something bigger. Now, the billionaire is building a mega power plant in Texas , very close to the Gulf of Mexico , and the idea was born from a simple 'tweet'!

Last week, Musk reported on Twitter that he is creating his own city which he will call Starbase . It will be located in Texas , around the facilities of SpaceX , its space airlift company. It will also house Starlink (satellite internet) and Tesla facilities (electric cars).

According to Bloomberg , Tesla's subsidiary Gambit Energy Storage is assembling the megabattery in Angleton , a city of 20,000 south of Houston . When ready, the power plant could provide 100MW of electricity to about 20,000 homes .

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) assured that the site will begin operating in early June, the same outlet said.

The tweet that inspired Musk's megadrum in Texas

The entrepreneur already has some experience in the field of energy supply . In 2017, it built a 100MWh battery farm in South Australia .

Then, last February, when much of Texas and northern Mexico, were without power as a result of the weather, a Twitter user asked Elon Musk if it would be possible to set up a battery storage plant similar to the Australian one, but In this state.

The businessman, who has the gift of making even the wildest projects seem easy, answered with a certain "yes."

And it is - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 18, 2021

Musk has a budget for the megabattery and more

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO of Tesla lost about $ 27 billion in a week , due to the plunge in the shares of his auto company and other factors. His fortune came to 151.1 billion dollars , leaving him in third place in the Forbes billionaires ranking.

However, today the fortune seems to smile on Musk, because until the publication of this note he has recovered about 16,500 million dollars , as well as the title of the second richest person in the world.

We will have to be aware of how the day develops today in the stock market, to see if Elon Musk manages to maintain his position or will continue to spin in the ups and downs of great fortunes.

