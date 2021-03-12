News and Trends

Black Executive Declines Board Appointment After CEO Mistook Him for a Valet

Attorney Adonis Hoffman rescinded his bid to be a board member at broadcast company Tegna after CEO Dave Lougee allegedly handed him his valet ticket.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Black Enterprise

A media attorney has withdrawn his bid to be a board member for the broadcast company Tegna, citing an incident where a board member mistook him for a valet.

According to The Hill, the incident occurred in 2014 at an industry dinner. Attorney Adonis Hoffman, who is Black, and CEO Dave Lougee were seated near each other at an industry dinner and had a significant discussion.

However, after the event, Lougee handed Hoffman his valet ticket as Hoffman was waiting for a cab, thinking he was an employee at the hotel. Lougee apologized to Hoffman and acknowledged the incident in an SEC filing.

Related: Women and Minority Founders Still Vastly Underfunded, New Report Finds

Hoffman was nominated for the position in January but turned it down earlier this month when he realized during the hiring process the job could be seen as a conflict of interest with other work he does and also the incident with Lougee.

“I’m not offended to have been considered a valet…” Hoffman told the Hill. “What really took me back was him seeing people categorically. It wasn’t that he thought I was a valet but just another brown-skinned guy around whom he ascribed to that position.”

The filing was made public by the company earlier Tuesday.

“This unfortunate incident underscores just how important this work is for all of us,” Lougee wrote. “Tegna has taken specific actions to ensure our people, content, and company reflect the communities we serve, and we have established numerical goals to drive continuous improvement in the years ahead.”

In the filing, Lougee said he apologized, but Hoffman told St. Louis Today, “If he apologized to me at the time, I don’t remember it.”

Tegna has hired a law firm to review the incident and interview Lougee and asked its human resources officer to review Lougee’s company file.

Tegna created a chief diversity officer position last year and hired Grady Tripp to fill the position. However, Tripp reports directly to Lougee, creating its own conflict of interest.

Tegna is a broadcast and digital media company and marketing company based in Virginia. Last year, Byron Allen made an $8 billion bid to purchase Tegna.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Take The Quiz
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Uber, Lyft to Share Information About Drivers Banned for Assault

News and Trends

Netflix 'Test' Pushes Password Sharers to Get Their Own Account

News and Trends

Taco Bell Brings Back a Fan Favorite for the First Time in Five Years. People Are About to Lose Their Minds.