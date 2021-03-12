The company Mercedes-Benz Mexico announces changes in the team

March 12, 2021 3 min read

Mexican talent opens its way to new international opportunities. The German automotive company announced in a press release that as of May 30, 2021, José Ramón Álvarez will assume the position of Director of Marketing Communications at Mercedes-Benz Thailand.

In this new challenge, Álvarez will be supervising all activities related to the SEA 1 region area, based in Thailand.

"We can only wish all the success in the world to José Ramón, who after 8 years and 4 months in our company embarks on this new challenge within the world of Mercedes-Benz," the document reads.

In this regard, Ramón commented that “Mercedes-Benz México has been my home, my school and the trigger for great opportunities in my career. I am excited about this new challenge. Undoubtedly, representing Mexico worldwide within a highly competitive company as it is Mercedez-Benz, it is something that fills me with Orgull or ".

Of course it is a great opportunity to represent Mexican talent, but he feels confident in everything he has learned in these 8 years in the Aztec country. "Great challenges are coming, but I have the tools and training to face them."

Of course, saying goodbye is complicated, but the important thing is the teachings and the people that you carry in your heart. “I thank you all for the support you have given me throughout these years, friendships, collaborations, anecdotes, but, above all, many hours of driving and flying. Life takes many turns and I hope to cross the road again with many of you, ”said Thailand's new director of marketing and communications.

The company wishes you a safe journey and every success in your new role. Jaime Cohen, CEO of Mercedez-Benz Mexico and Head of Sales & Marketing for Latin America, commented: “On behalf of the Mercedes-Benz Mexico family, I want to wish José Ramón every success, who will undoubtedly represent us in a excellent and will put Mexico very high .

At the moment there is no name of who will take care of the Marketing & Public Relations responsibilities. However, the company will inform you in due course.

"We wish Jota all the success in the world."

Mercedes-Benz arrived in Mexico in 1993 as the first German manufacturer of luxury cars. In addition, in 2019 the brand was proscribed as Premium for having the highest number of sales in the country: 15,751.