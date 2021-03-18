Climb the Search Rankings with This Google SEO and SERP Course

March 18, 2021 2 min read

In 2019, 65 percent of e-commerce sessions started from a search engine. And yet, only 64 percent of marketers actively invest in search engine optimization ( ). E-commerce boomed in 2020, creating windfall profits for many entrepreneurs, but also attracting a slew of new competition into the market. It's become more expensive to try to stand out from the noise through paid ads, making SEO one of the most cost-effective ways to grow your online business or store.

This 11-course bundle takes a holistic approach to SEO that leverages multiple platforms. Across 26 hours of training, you'll learn how to increase your site's leads and traffic through Google, YouTube, Amazon, and more platforms. Courses are taught by experts like Joshua George (4.7/5 instructor rating), Benji Wilson (4.4/5 rating), and Anthony Barnard (4.3/5 rating).

Through both beginner-friendly and advanced courses, you'll get a comprehensive understanding of SEO. You'll learn about SEO's symbiosis and backlinks, discover how to identify LSI keywords, practice backlinking and keyword research, leverage local SEO, and even learn how to strengthen the technical aspects of your website to rank better. Additionally, you'll learn how to boost your YouTube SEO to increase engagement, improve your sales page listings on Amazon, and discover a number of tools that can help you manage your SEO strategy.

