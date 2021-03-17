News and Trends

Elon Musk Changes Tune, Turns Down $1 Million Offer for Catchy NFT Song

Tesla's 'Technoking' switched gears after putting up a tweet of a catchy song for sale on Monday.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
2 min read

SpaceX CEO and self-proclaimed Tesla "Technoking" Elon Musk has backtracked from his desire to sell one of his tweets as a non-fungible token (NFT) for $1.1 million. 

On Monday, Musk announced on Twitter that he would sell a song about NFTs as an NFT. The approximately two-minute song features a catchy electronic beat and a video of a revolving statuette. A female voice can be heard in the background saying, "NFT, for your vanity. Computers never sleep. It is verified. It is guaranteed."

The song was auctioned on Valuables, where Bridge Oracle Sina Estavi offered a whopping $1.1 million. Estavi had similarly bid $2.5 million for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's very first tweet

Related: The Man Behind This Hilarious 2012 Meme Just Sold It as an NFT for $36,000

By Tuesday night, however, Musk appeared to have a change of heart. "Actually, doesn’t feel quite right selling this," he tweeted. "Will pass." 

Non-fungible tokens are digital assets that exist on a blockchain. Althought they cannot be exchanged for a good or service, many people — including public figures — have recently jumped on the NFT craze. Over the weekend, for example, Tampa Bay Buccaneer Rob Gronkowski auctioned a collection of his most memorable Super Bowl celebrations as an NFT series. It netted him $1.75 million. 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

How This Illinois Career Advisor Pivoted to Business Consulting to the Tune of $2.1 Million

News and Trends

Report: TikTok Eyes Group Chat Feature

News and Trends

Yankees Fan LeBron James Just Became Part-Owner of the Boston Red Sox -- and Social Media Is Calling Him a 'Fraud'