Elon Musk Changes Tune, Turns Down $1 Million Offer for Catchy NFT Song

CEO and self-proclaimed "Technoking" has backtracked from his desire to sell one of his tweets as a non-fungible token ( ) for $1.1 million.

On Monday, Musk announced on that he would sell a song about NFTs as an NFT. The approximately two-minute song features a catchy electronic beat and a video of a revolving statuette. A female voice can be heard in the background saying, "NFT, for your vanity. Computers never sleep. It is verified. It is guaranteed."

I’m selling this song about NFTs as an NFT pic.twitter.com/B4EZLlesPx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2021

The song was auctioned on Valuables, where Bridge Oracle Sina Estavi offered a whopping $1.1 million. Estavi had similarly bid $2.5 million for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's very first tweet.

By Tuesday night, however, Musk appeared to have a change of heart. "Actually, doesn’t feel quite right selling this," he tweeted. "Will pass."

Actually, doesn’t feel quite right selling this. Will pass. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2021

Non-fungible tokens are digital assets that exist on a blockchain. Althought they cannot be exchanged for a good or service, many people — including public figures — have recently jumped on the NFT craze. Over the weekend, for example, Tampa Bay Buccaneer Rob Gronkowski auctioned a collection of his most memorable Super Bowl celebrations as an NFT series. It netted him $1.75 million.