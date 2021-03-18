News and Trends

YouTube Starts Checking for Copyright Violations as Videos Upload

It's then possible to fix any copyright issues before a video is published.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

It's in both YouTube's and each user's interest to ensure any videos uploaded to the service don't contain any copyright violations. YouTube is making this easier to determine by adding a new step to the video upload process.

As the tweet below shows, YouTube now performs "Checks" when you begin the video upload progress. It's described as "We'll check your video for any copyright issues that may restrict its visibility. You'll have the opportunity to fix any issues before publishing your video." It's then followed by a Copyright heading where violations will be listed, or "No issues found" appears if the video requires no further work.

This is a good step for YouTube uploaders as it can highlight violations they either missed as part of the editing process, or simply didn't realize counted as a copyright infringement. For regular video uploaders, it will double as an education tool for what can be used without fear of having visibility restricted.

Related: The CEOs of YouTube, Slack and Whole Foods All Have Liberal Arts Degrees. Here's Why That Matters

As XDA Developers reports, YouTube is able to perform this quick copyright check thanks to its Content ID system, which uses digital fingerprinting to identify and manage copyright content. It won't catch all violations, and copyright holders can still flag videos once they are live, but it could drastically reduce the number of accidental violations making it into videos already available to watch on the platform.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

TurboTax, H&R Block Customers Say Stimulus Checks Went to Wrong Accounts

News and Trends

Facebook Will Crack Down on Groups That Break Its Rules Repeatedly

News and Trends

FCC Fines Two Texas Telemarketers $225 Million for Making 1 Billion Robocalls