YouTube Starts Checking for Copyright Violations as Videos Upload

March 18, 2021 2 min read

This story originally appeared on PCMag



It's in both 's and each user's interest to ensure any videos uploaded to the service don't contain any copyright violations. YouTube is making this easier to determine by adding a new step to the video upload process.

As the tweet below shows, YouTube now performs "Checks" when you begin the video upload progress. It's described as "We'll check your video for any copyright issues that may restrict its visibility. You'll have the opportunity to fix any issues before publishing your video." It's then followed by a Copyright heading where violations will be listed, or "No issues found" appears if the video requires no further work.

YouTube has a new video upload screen featuring additional copyright checks before publishing (on desktop)



h/t @YasserM86 pic.twitter.com/YR4gxdL2Na —

This is a good step for YouTube uploaders as it can highlight violations they either missed as part of the editing process, or simply didn't realize counted as a . For regular video uploaders, it will double as an education tool for what can be used without fear of having visibility restricted.

Related: The CEOs of YouTube, Slack and Whole Foods All Have Liberal Arts Degrees. Here's Why That Matters

As XDA Developers reports, YouTube is able to perform this quick copyright check thanks to its Content ID system, which uses digital fingerprinting to identify and manage copyright content. It won't catch all violations, and copyright holders can still flag videos once they are live, but it could drastically reduce the number of accidental violations making it into videos already available to watch on the platform.