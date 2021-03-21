Develop Industry-Shifting Thinking Skills From This Bundle

March 21, 2021 2 min read

Have you ever felt, just ... off? Like you can't quite process things the way you normally do? Sure you have — everyone has. That's just part of being human. But what you may not have known is that you can actually train your brain to think better. All it takes is a little time and a little training that you can get from The Mastering Thinking Skills Bundle Ft. Timothy Kenny.

Timothy Kenny is a business consultant, teacher, and speaker who specializes in helping groups accelerate their learning so they can build successful businesses faster and with more confidence. He's taught at the Harvard Innovation Lab, the Tufts University Society, General Assembly in Boston, and has been a featured online teacher for quite some time.

In this four-course bundle, you'll learn how to use metacognition to manage your thinking at a deeper level and how to motivate yourself to take action and make progress after you make decisions. The goal is to develop industry-shifting skills and understand how to use feedback to supercharge your learning and get to your goals faster. You'll also learn 15 mini languages like body language, cryptography, sign language, code programming, and more to better deconstruct the world around you and inform your thinking. And, finally, you'll even learn how to do mental math more easily so you can spend less time with the calculator and more time thinking about the big picture.

Improve your thinking skills so you can improve your business growth. Right now, the 4.5/5-star Mastering Thinking Skills Bundle Ft. Timothy Kenny is on sale for just $21.99.

