This AI-Enhanced Copywriting Tool for Marketing and Sales Can Help Save You Time and Money

Create ads, landing pages, and more in just seconds.
This AI-Enhanced Copywriting Tool for Marketing and Sales Can Help Save You Time and Money
Image credit: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

Good copywriting is essential to scaling your business. Just think of all the ads, landing pages, product descriptions, and more that you create every single day. These bits of text tell your brand's story, help customers better understand your products, and turn browsers into buyers. But they're also extremely time-consuming to create, especially when you're operating with a small team.

If you're in need of some copywriting help, Writesonic is an app that's right up your alley.

Writesonic is a true AI SaaS tool that helps you write copy for myriad uses effortlessly. It's built on top of OpenAI's GPT-3 technology, analyzing your inputs to craft catchy landing pages, ads, product descriptions, and more in seconds. It's basically an extension of your marketing team that doesn't cost nearly as much.

Writesonic's creators train the app on high-performing content from top brands so it knows what will convert and what kind of copy will resonate with your audience. Whether you're looking to increase conversions, generate more leads, grow brand recognition, or virtually anything else, Writesonic will help you do it with minimal time investment. That's why it has earned an outstanding 4.9 stars on AppSumo.

Working with Writesonic is easy. Just select from its collection of copy templates, enter a short description of your product or service, hit the "Generate" button, and Writesonic will generate a dozen high-converting copy variants in English, French, Spanish, Italian, German, Polish, Portuguese, Dutch, Japanese, Russian, or Chinese. Then, you can edit, copy, share, and launch your generated copy to the world.

Save time and money on copywriting. You can get a lifetime subscription to Writesonic's Starter Plan for just $69.99.

