Women Entrepreneurs

Yelp Survey Finds That Women Business Owners Remain Passionate, Innovative Despite Persistent Gender Bias and Pandemic Losses

Ahead of the user-review hub's first-annual Women in Business Summit, it's released data from interviews with more than 1,500 female business owners.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Yelp Survey Finds That Women Business Owners Remain Passionate, Innovative Despite Persistent Gender Bias and Pandemic Losses
Image credit: Klaus Vedfelt | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Digital Content Director
2 min read

Throughout March, we've been highlighting the successes and struggles of women in business for Women's History Month and International Women's Day. And we haven't been alone. Today marks the start of Yelp's first-annual, two-day Women in Business Summit, which, in its own words, will "include panels, presentations and fireside chats connecting and celebrating female business leaders across the U.S. in multiple industries." (Entrepreneur is a media partner for the event.)

Related: Charlotte Flair's 5 Lessons for Women Who Want to Change the Game

Ahead of the networking event, Yelp has also shared key findings from a corresponding survey of 1,523 business that self-identify as women-owned. The results, as you might expect, underscore some hopeful trends while also illuminating ongoing obstacles. The data reflect that, among those female owners who participated:

  • Pursuing a passion was their top motivator.

  • Nearly two-thirds rely on personal savings for initial funding.

  • More than two-thirds view social media as the most effective business-marketing technique. 

  • More than 43% say businesses performed worse than pre-pandemic expectations, while 36.4% say it performed better.

  • And despite 35.8% having encountered negative perceptions about competency based on gender, they remain prevailingly optimistic about 2021.

Related: 2 in 5 Women Considered Leaving Their Jobs During the Pandemic

The Summit's keynote speaker will be fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff. Additional presenters include Dr. Erinn Tucker, co-founder of DMV Black Restaurant Week, and Opportunity Fund CEO Luz Urrutia. 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now

Latest on Entrepreneur

Women Entrepreneurs

Why These 2 Entrepreneurs Are Sharing Women's Untold Stories

Women Entrepreneurs

Charlotte Flair's 5 Lessons for Women Who Want to Change the Game

Women Entrepreneurs

4 Rounds With UFC Women's Fighter Michelle Waterson