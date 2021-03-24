Yelp Survey Finds That Women Business Owners Remain Passionate, Innovative Despite Persistent Gender Bias and Pandemic Losses

March 24, 2021 2 min read

Throughout March, we've been highlighting the successes and struggles of women in business for Women's History Month and International Women's Day. And we haven't been alone. Today marks the start of 's first-annual, two-day Women in Business Summit, which, in its own words, will "include panels, presentations and fireside chats connecting and celebrating female business leaders across the U.S. in multiple industries." (Entrepreneur is a media partner for the event.)

Ahead of the event, Yelp has also shared key findings from a corresponding survey of 1,523 business that self-identify as women-owned. The results, as you might expect, underscore some hopeful trends while also illuminating ongoing obstacles. The data reflect that, among those female owners who participated:

Pursuing a passion was their top motivator.

Nearly two-thirds rely on personal savings for initial funding.

More than two-thirds view social media as the most effective business-marketing technique.

More than 43% say businesses performed worse than pre-pandemic expectations, while 36.4% say it performed better.

And despite 35.8% having encountered negative perceptions about competency based on gender, they remain prevailingly optimistic about 2021.

The Summit's keynote speaker will be fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff. Additional presenters include Dr. Erinn Tucker, co-founder of DMV Black Restaurant Week, and Opportunity Fund CEO Luz Urrutia.