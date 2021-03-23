Personal Finance

Take care of your money! Be part of Global Money Week 2021

From March 22 to 28, the week will feature more than 30 participating institutions and more than 100 free access educational activities.
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

With the slogan "Take care of yourself, take care of your money" to highlight the importance of developing financial resilience and maintaining healthy finances in the current context, Global Money Week 2021 (World Money Week) started this Monday, which will take place from March 22-28 worldwide.

This international campaign, promoted by the International Financial Education Network (INFE) of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), seeks that children and adolescents acquire the knowledge, skills and attitudes necessary to make sound financial decisions that contribute to their well-being.

In this context, the Interactive Museum of Economics ( MIDE ) will be the only participating Mexican museum and the institution that will coordinate the agenda of activities on a national scale. All the information on each of the participating institutions and the scheduled events will be concentrated on the official website .

During this week, educational and financial institutions, autonomous bodies, financial experts, influencers and other companies from all over the country, will join forces to organize
free activities with financial education content. It is important to mention that the eight previous editions have brought together more than 63 thousand organizations from 175 different countries, positively impacting more than 40 million children and young people around the world.

The MIDE will participate with workshops, talks and keynote conferences where topics such as: the importance of pension savings, investment during the stage of higher productivity in life will be addressed and it will be possible to learn to identify the best fintech options that reuse financial well-being of all participants.

The Keynote Talk The future of education, strategies and recommendations for the current context will be presented, with the participation of Fernando M. Reimers , professor of International Education and Director of the Global Initiative for Educational Innovation and the Master's Program in International Education Policies of the Harvard University, in addition to Silvia Singer , General Director of MIDE, Interactive Museum of Economics.

This activity will be carried out through Facebook Live, on the MIDE Facebook page next Wednesday, March 24, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Follow the conversation on our social networks and find out about all MIDE activities through the hashtags: # GlobalMoneyWeek2021 #GlobalMoneyWeekMX# EducaciónFinanciera .

