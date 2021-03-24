News and Trends

Puerto Rico Receives More Than $900 Million in Education Funds That Were Held Back by Trump Administration

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced on Monday that the U.S. territory will finally get much-needed aid.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview Entrepreneur Kids: All About Money

Submit your email to get a sneak peek of some of the fun, educational worksheets included in our NEW book for the little entrepreneur in your life.
News Writer
2 min read

Puerto Rico has been given immediate access to $912 million in federal funds that the Trump administration had withheld from the island's private and public school students.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona made the announcement on Monday, just weeks after Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi wrote a letter to Cardona asking for access to previously approved aid. 

"Our students have endured a lot, since the hurricanes from 2017 to earthquakes and the Covid-19 pandemic, and they deserve to go back to normal," Pierluisi said in Spanish, according to NBC News. "These resources will provide the necessary funds to satisfy the needs of our students on the island. On behalf of our children, teachers, and the parents of Puerto Rico, I thank Secretary Miguel Cardona for his commitment to supporting Puerto Rico and President Biden for quickly granting Puerto Rico access to these federal funds."

Related: How Entrepreneurship Is Helping to Save Puerto Rico

In 2019, the Trump administration limited the island's access to the funds, accusing the Puerto Rico Department of Education of mismanaging money in the past, NBC reports. Now, under new leadership, the U.S. territory hopes to fast-track assistance to its students, some of whom returned to 96 reopened schools earlier this month (Puerto Rico has 858 public schools altogether.)

The funds include $390 million that was approved under the CARES Act, along with additional money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund. The funds will also encompass all of the fiscal year 2019 department program grant money (a total of $522 million) as well as money under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 and the Individuals With Disabilities Education Act. 

"The Department is committed to partnering with and supporting Puerto Rico in the efficient and effective use of department funds to serve Puerto Rico’s students, including to safely reopen schools and maximize in-person instructional time," Cardona stated in a press release

The U.S. Department of Education is expected to work in tandem with local officials to figure out how best to use the money to support Puerto Rican students, a spokesperson for Jenniffer González, Puerto Rico's resident commissioner, told NBC. 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

America's Billionaires Got $1.3 Trillion Richer During the Pandemic, While Over 76 Million People Lost Jobs

News and Trends

Tesla Now Accepts Bitcoin in the U.S.

News and Trends

Rite Aid Issues Apology After Denying Undocumented Immigrants Covid Vaccine