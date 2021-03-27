Onboarding

Onboard New Employees Quickly and Seamlessly as Your Business Grows With This Learning Management System

When you have business knowledge to disseminate, Coassemble has your back.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Onboard New Employees Quickly and Seamlessly as Your Business Grows With This Learning Management System
Image credit: Matthew Henry/Burst

Franchise Your Business

Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with one of our Franchise Advisors today and we’ll help you start building your franchise organization.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Growing a business is hard enough. Growing it sustainably while keeping your employees, clients, and other stakeholders all aligned can be absolutely brutal.

One of the best ways to keep everyone aligned is through learning management systems (LMS), but 83 percent of users say they want a better experience. That demand spurred the creation of Coassemble, a UX-driven platform that helps you translate business knowledge into clear, concise, and easily accessible courses for anyone who needs them.

Coassemble is all about ease-of-use and democratizing information. With this intuitive tool, you can create training courses, track your team's progress, and integrate with apps like Gmail, Slack, and Mailchimp to propagate information throughout your organization. Whether you're a founder, manager, or HR professional, Coassemble makes it easier than ever to disseminate business knowledge and keep everyone on the same page.

Customizing your online campus is easy with 40 customizable, interactive drag-and-drop templates. You can brand your space to your liking and add video courses quickly. You can update your content in one place and it will update everywhere, allowing everyone access to the most up-to-date information immediately. You can share in-house knowledge via a cloud-based, mobile-responsive platform, send out enrollments to your team automatically, and track individual team members' course progress so no one gets left behind. Analytics also allow you to measure how your collective knowledge translates into performance and results and dig into details by learner, group, course, lesson, quiz, assignment, and more.

Coassemble is so good at aligning teams, it's earned 9.1 stars on Finances Online and earned a Winter 2021 High Performer Award by G2.

With a Coassemble Kickstarter Plan, you'll get a custom subdomain, unlimited storage, unlimited course creation, and support for 250 active users. A lifetime subscription to this plan typically costs more than $2,000, but you can sign up today for just $63 with promo code "DOWNLOADIT" at checkout for a limited time. 

Don't forget to check out DiversyFund to start investing in private real estate in 2021. You don't have to be in the 1% to get started. Invest today for as low as $500.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Onboarding

This Clever Platform Makes Work-From-Home Onboarding and Training Simple

Onboarding

Why It's Time to Dump Your Outdated and Impersonal Onboarding Process

Prepare to Succeed

The One Person All New Employees Should Get to Know During Their First Week on the Job