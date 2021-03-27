Onboard New Employees Quickly and Seamlessly as Your Business Grows With This Learning Management System

March 27, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Growing a business is hard enough. Growing it sustainably while keeping your employees, clients, and other stakeholders all aligned can be absolutely brutal.

One of the best ways to keep everyone aligned is through learning management systems (LMS), but 83 percent of users say they want a better experience. That demand spurred the creation of Coassemble, a UX-driven platform that helps you translate business knowledge into clear, concise, and easily accessible courses for anyone who needs them.

Coassemble is all about ease-of-use and democratizing information. With this intuitive tool, you can create training courses, track your team's progress, and integrate with apps like Gmail, Slack, and Mailchimp to propagate information throughout your organization. Whether you're a founder, manager, or HR professional, Coassemble makes it easier than ever to disseminate business knowledge and keep everyone on the same page.

Customizing your online campus is easy with 40 customizable, interactive drag-and-drop templates. You can brand your space to your liking and add video courses quickly. You can update your content in one place and it will update everywhere, allowing everyone access to the most up-to-date information immediately. You can share in-house knowledge via a cloud-based, mobile-responsive platform, send out enrollments to your team automatically, and track individual team members' course progress so no one gets left behind. Analytics also allow you to measure how your collective knowledge translates into performance and results and dig into details by learner, group, course, lesson, quiz, assignment, and more.

Coassemble is so good at aligning teams, it's earned 9.1 stars on Finances Online and earned a Winter 2021 High Performer Award by G2.

With a Coassemble Kickstarter Plan, you'll get a custom subdomain, unlimited storage, unlimited course creation, and support for 250 active users. A lifetime subscription to this plan typically costs more than $2,000, but you can sign up today for just $63 with promo code "DOWNLOADIT" at checkout for a limited time.

Don't forget to check out DiversyFund to start investing in private real estate in 2021. You don't have to be in the 1% to get started. Invest today for as low as $500.

Prices subject to change.