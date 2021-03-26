Race

These are the 10 most requested jobs by companies in Mexico

One year after the confinement, the need for hiring by companies in Mexico begins to return to levels similar to those shown before the confinement.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
These are the 10 most requested jobs by companies in Mexico
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The pandemic caused 12 million jobs to be lost in the last year, between formal and informal jobs, being the months of April and May 2020 according to the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

However, data from the job portal CompuTrabajo indicate that the need for hiring by companies begins to reach levels similar to those of February 2020.

“From CompuTrabajo, we have carried out an analysis of what are the job profiles that Mexican companies are currently looking for, especially after having completed a year of confinement, so that we can have greater certainty of what awaits us for the rest 2021 ”, mentioned Alejandra Martínez, Head of Business Marketing and Labor Market Studies.

Currently, among the jobs most in demand by companies in Mexico, those for people with operational qualifications, as well as those for people who have more specialized and even more experienced training to occupy supervisory positions, stand out.

Top 10 of the most demanded jobs by companies in Mexico

  1. Promoters and sales consultants.
  2. Customer Service Executives
  3. Supervisors and coordinators
  4. Health personnel
  5. Software / IT developer
  6. Delivery driver
  7. Telemarketer
  8. Administrative
  9. Storer
  10. Credit and collection manager

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Marketing Books
Use code MARKET2021 through 4/3/21 to save on 12 marketing books for entrepreneurs that are recommended by entrepreneurs:
  • Digital Marketing Handbook
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • And more
Save Today
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Race

3 Ways Universities Are Fostering Entrepreneurship

Race

6 Flags That You Shouldn't Take the Job

Race

The Best Companies to Work for in Mexico in 2021