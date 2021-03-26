These are the 10 most requested jobs by companies in Mexico

March 26, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The pandemic caused 12 million jobs to be lost in the last year, between formal and informal jobs, being the months of April and May 2020 according to the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

However, data from the job portal CompuTrabajo indicate that the need for hiring by companies begins to reach levels similar to those of February 2020.

“From CompuTrabajo, we have carried out an analysis of what are the job profiles that Mexican companies are currently looking for, especially after having completed a year of confinement, so that we can have greater certainty of what awaits us for the rest 2021 ”, mentioned Alejandra Martínez, Head of Business Marketing and Labor Market Studies.

Currently, among the jobs most in demand by companies in Mexico, those for people with operational qualifications, as well as those for people who have more specialized and even more experienced training to occupy supervisory positions, stand out.

Top 10 of the most demanded jobs by companies in Mexico