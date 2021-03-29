Elon Musk Suggests in Tweet That Tesla Could Be Bigger Than Apple in a Few Months, Then Deletes It

March 29, 2021 2 min read

SpaceX and CEO can't seem to stop himself from raising eyebrows on Twitter.

Last Friday, the billionaire tycoon responded to a fellow Twitter user, who, in addition to claiming that full self-driving is "the biggest thing ever," said that Tesla would be bigger than . In a short tweet, Musk wrote, "I think there is a >0% chance Tesla could be the biggest company."

I think there is a >0% chance Tesla could be the biggest company — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2021

When another user commented that they loved "the direction of that arrow," the CEO simply responded, "Probably within a few months." He later deleted the tweet — perhaps because of recent drama involving another tweet he posted in 2018.

Related: Elon Musk Predicts That China Will Be World's Largest Economy and Tesla's Main Market

Last week, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ordered that Musk remove a May 2018 tweet in which he addressed the possible unionization of Tesla employees. The board also ruled that Tesla had broken the law when it coerced employees into signing a confidentiality agreement that prevented them from talking to the media about the company. The NLRB additionally said that Tesla wrongly fired union activist Richard Ortiz in 2017.

Musk has yet to publicly respond to the NLRB's decision, but it appears that he may have come to his senses with his most recent tweet.