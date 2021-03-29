News and Trends

Elon Musk Suggests in Tweet That Tesla Could Be Bigger Than Apple in a Few Months, Then Deletes It

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO turned some heads in a recent tweet to a fellow user.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
2 min read

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk can't seem to stop himself from raising eyebrows on Twitter

Last Friday, the billionaire tycoon responded to a fellow Twitter user, who, in addition to claiming that full self-driving is "the biggest thing ever," said that Tesla would be bigger than Apple. In a short tweet, Musk wrote, "I think there is a >0% chance Tesla could be the biggest company."

When another user commented that they loved "the direction of that arrow," the CEO simply responded, "Probably within a few months." He later deleted the tweet — perhaps because of recent drama involving another tweet he posted in 2018. 

Related: Elon Musk Predicts That China Will Be World's Largest Economy and Tesla's Main Market

Last week, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ordered that Musk remove a May 2018 tweet in which he addressed the possible unionization of Tesla employees. The board also ruled that Tesla had broken the law when it coerced employees into signing a confidentiality agreement that prevented them from talking to the media about the company. The NLRB additionally said that Tesla wrongly fired union activist Richard Ortiz in 2017.

Musk has yet to publicly respond to the NLRB's decision, but it appears that he may have come to his senses with his most recent tweet. 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Marketing Books
Use code MARKET2021 through 4/3/21 to save on 12 marketing books for entrepreneurs that are recommended by entrepreneurs:
  • Digital Marketing Handbook
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • And more
Save Today
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Large Container Ship Finally Freed From Suez Canal

News and Trends

Four Nigerian Undergrads Leave School to Launch Crypto Remittance Company Flux

News and Trends

New York Launches First Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Passport