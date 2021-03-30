Finance

McCormick Stock Is Seasoned Just Right For Value Investors

McCormick stock may not be spicy enough for growth investors. However value investing is making a comeback, and I like MKC stock for a reliable dividend and the ability to capture some stock price growth that approximates the growth of the company’s business which has been around 4% to 5% over the last three years.
Next Article
McCormick Stock Is Seasoned Just Right For Value Investors
Image credit: Depositphotos.com contributor/Depositphotos.com via MarketBeat

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
4 min read
This story originally appeared on MarketBeat

Like many stocks, McCormick's (NYSE: MKC) stock is moving higher prior to earnings. In the last month, the stock price has climbed over 7% reversing a bearish trend since the beginning of the year. In fact, as of this writing McCormick remains down about 3% for the year.

 In this case, value investors are likely to be rewarded. The company is expected to post earnings of 57 cents per share on revenue of $1.37 billion. The whisper number puts McCormick’s earnings even higher at 59 cents per share. Either number would be an increase from the same quarter in the prior year.

It would also keep the company on pace to hit its target earnings forecast of $2.91 to $2.96 for the year. I believe that’s true because historically the first quarter has been the company’s weakest quarter in terms of both revenue and earnings.

But growth investors may find the company’s fortunes a little bland. The question will be where the company’s growth will come from. I can point to anecdotal spice shortages in my grocery store. While it’s true that many Americans have been cooking more at home, I suspect much of this shortage is due to supply chain difficulties more than truly increased demand. It’s also difficult to forecast how much this trend of cooking at home will remain in place as the economy reopens.

On the other hand, McCormick stands to benefit as the economy continues to reopen. It does service the food service business as well as the bar and restaurant sectors. Even a more tepid opening than expected would benefit the company.

Time For Acquistions to Pay Off

If investors are going to get nervous about investing in McCormick, they need to look no further than the company’s recent spending spree. McCormick made two significant acquisitions in 2020, both of which added debt to its balance sheet. In its last earnings report, the company posted total liabilities of $8.1 billion with current liabilities of $3 billion.

In addition, McCormick had $1.15 billion in debt due within the next year. When investors compare that to the company’s cash on hand and free cash flow, it’s fair to wonder if the company will have to borrow more. However, management said it was planning on paying down the debt with the cash flow it generates. Clearly, the company believes it will get a boost as the economy reopens.

Investors will be listening to hear if management maintains a similar optimism as it reports earnings.

MKC Remains a Strong Value Stock

Growth-oriented investors may not find McCormick to be that spicy of an investment. However, for value investors, it’s a different story. To begin with, the company raised its dividend significantly last quarter. That made it 35 consecutive years of dividend growth for the Dividend Aristocrat.

The 37 cent per share increase brought the quarterly dividend up to 89 cents per share. This supports what McCormick said in December when it made clear that recent acquisition would not impact their dividend policy.

If the company announces a dividend in the next few days, you should expect the MKC stock price to climb in advance of the ex-dividend date.

What to Expect From McCormick Post Earnings

When I last wrote about McCormick, the company’s stock was trading almost 10% above the level it is as I write this article. At that time, it appeared investors had jumped the gun on the recovery. In fact, in many states, the economic gains went in reverse.

This time around, there seems to be a more sustainable recovery narrative. Vaccines continue to roll out and the pent-up demand that was anticipated is starting to show up.

If you’re a growth investor, I’m not sure this is the stock for you. However value investing is making a comeback, and I like MKC stock for a reliable dividend. Plus, even if you believe the stock is fairly valued, you may be able to capture some stock price growth that approximates the growth of the company’s business which has been around 4% to 5% over the last three years.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

4 Hot Penny Stocks For Your Watchlist 

Finance

3 Old-School Tech Stocks to Buy Now

Finance

Could Google and Facebook’s Australia deals spread to other markets?