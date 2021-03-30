Why Volkswagen will now be called 'Voltswagen'

March 30, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The unit of the German automaker Volkswagen AG in the United States announced that it will now be called “Voltswagen of America” as it will be focusing on electric vehicles.

The new name will come into use from May but communicated the information after several media freed the press release that was mistakenly published on the website of the company.

We know, 66 is an unusual age to change your name, but we've always been young at heart. Introducing Voltswagen. Similar to Volkswagen, but with a renewed focus on electric driving. Starting with our all-new, all-electric SUV the ID.4 - available today. #Voltswagen # ID4 pic.twitter.com/pKQKlZDCQ7 - Voltswagen (@VW) March 30, 2021

In the report, Scott Keogh, president and CEO of Voltswagen of America, noted that "we may change our K to a T, but it will not change the brand's commitment to making the best vehicles."

In terms of branding, the iconic dark blue VW logo will remain for gasoline vehicles, while a new light blue logo will be used for electric vehicles. However, this distinction will not affect other VW brands such as Audi , Porsche or Bentley .

The German automaker has pledged to sell one million electric vehicles by 2025.