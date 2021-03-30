Electric Cars

Why Volkswagen will now be called 'Voltswagen'

VW's iconic dark blue logo will remain for gasoline vehicles, while a new light blue logo will be used for electric vehicles.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The unit of the German automaker Volkswagen AG in the United States announced that it will now be called “Voltswagen of America” as it will be focusing on electric vehicles.

The new name will come into use from May but communicated the information after several media freed the press release that was mistakenly published on the website of the company.

In the report, Scott Keogh, president and CEO of Voltswagen of America, noted that "we may change our K to a T, but it will not change the brand's commitment to making the best vehicles."

In terms of branding, the iconic dark blue VW logo will remain for gasoline vehicles, while a new light blue logo will be used for electric vehicles. However, this distinction will not affect other VW brands such as Audi , Porsche or Bentley .

The German automaker has pledged to sell one million electric vehicles by 2025.

