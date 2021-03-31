Robots

Boston Dynamics' Latest Robot Is About to Make Moving Boxes That Much Easier

The Stretch robot is capable of moving up to 800 boxes per hour.
Next Article
Boston Dynamics' Latest Robot Is About to Make Moving Boxes That Much Easier
Image credit: Boston Dynamics

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Robotics company Boston Dynamics introduced its new Stretch robot which, unlike its Spot or Atlas models, does not look like a dog and does not dance, but is designed to transport boxes in warehouses and distribution centers like no other.


Stretch / Image: Boston Dynamics

According to the site The Verge, Stretch is designed to move freely in warehouses to load, move or unload boxes.

“Stretch is a versatile mobile carton handling robot, designed for easy implementation in existing warehouses. Unload trucks and build pallets faster by sending the robot to work, eliminating the need for a new fixed infrastructure,”said the company at the presentation of its new automaton.

The robot has a wheeled base, a “perception mast” with cameras and sensors, a multi-joint robotic arm with seven degrees of movement and a smart gripper with suction cups capable of supporting boxes of up to 22 kilos. The Stretch program allows you to identify boxes and is capable of moving up to 800 boxes per hour.


Image: Boston Dynamics
Boston Dynamics hopes to launch its Stretch robot to market in 2022.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Robots

Robots Aren't Stealing Jobs -- They're Making Them Better

Robots

Ai-Da, the First Robot Artist To Exhibit Herself

Robots

Do you think you dance well? Boston Dynamics robots beat you with their choreography