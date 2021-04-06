This Isn't Your Standard Standing Desk. Change Up Where You Work From With the Tripod Desk.

April 6, 2021 2 min read

There are many benefits of standing while working, like increasing your life expectancy and improving your productivity. But while may be standard in many office spaces these days, you probably haven't found a cost-effective solution for your home office just yet. That's why this Tripod Adjustable & Portable Standing Desk is so special.

Sure, it might look a little silly, but you won't think so once you get wind of the $159.99 price point. Designed in California and made from baltic birch and aircraft-grade aluminum, this tripod standing desk is adjustable, portable, and multifunctional for all your needs. It adjusts between 1.8ft and 4.8ft, making it the perfect height for most people to stand and work comfortably. You can also adjust the incline of the attached table to be flat or at an incline to account for glare or your personal preferences.

Assembly is easy, as there are no tools required to build it. In just a few seconds, you can assemble (or disassemble) it and set it up in any part of your home that you'd like. A great benefit to this standing desk is that it's portable, so if you're traveling, you can easily tuck it into a bag and take it with you so you can be more productive on your business trip. Whether you're taking online classes, on video conference calls, or just pounding away at spreadsheets, this stand lets you do it in comfort.

Get this innovative standing desk alternative at an affordable price. Normally $199, the Tripod Adjustable & Portable Standing Desk is 20 percent off at just $159.99 now.

