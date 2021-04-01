Volkswagen's Name Change and Cauliflower-Flavored Peeps Are Among This Year's Top April Fool's Day Jokes

April 1, 2021 3 min read

After a year that was anything but lighthearted, everyone could use some good-natured fun. These seven companies took it upon themselves to create some memorable April Fool's Day jokes.

IKEA's fashion line for dogs

As if the Suez Canal incident wasn’t enough to generate talk about IKEA’s products, the Swedish brand teased consumers with its HUND COUTURE line for dogs. Considering April is also National Pet Month, a doggie designer line wouldn’t be the worst idea out there.

Related: 4 Reasons the Pandemic Is a Boon for the Pet Industry

Duolingo's new toilet paper product

Language-learning company Duolingo teased a toilet paper product that'll teach you phrases in new languages. This product would’ve definitely made bathroom time a little more productive.

Language learning is hard... so we made it soft.



It's time to turn your bathroom into a classroom with our latest innovation: Duolingo Roll – toilet paper (yes, toilet paper) that teaches you phrases in new languages!https://t.co/IwQke0z0gT #DuolingoRoll pic.twitter.com/ilVLtx5Cbl — Duolingo (@duolingo) April 1, 2021

Jet-Puffed burnt marshmallows

No campfire? No problem! At least, that’s what the folks at Jet-Puffed promised when they tweeted out the release of a burnt marshmallow product. With the pipe dream of a perfectly toasted marshmallow, we can only imagine what could’ve been.

Can’t get to a campfire near you? Don’t worry — we’re definitely-maybe launching our all-new Burnt Marshmallows on April 1st. This begs the question: do you love your marshmallows gently roasted or totally toasted? Let us know what you think is best using #JPBurntMarshmallows pic.twitter.com/RcdcBCcPq5 — JET-PUFFED (@JetPuffed) March 25, 2021

Velveeta's skincare line

Mac and cheese brand Velveeta decided to dip its toes into the beauty industry with the fake release of a skincare line. The V by Velveeta skincare line includes a daily moisturizer, night cream and renewal serum.

Related: The Future of the Beauty Industry in an Increasingly Virtual World

Outback's new lipstick products

Outback Steakhouse was another brand looking to break into the beauty industry this year, tweeting the release of its “lipsteak” collection.

Outback’s Lipsteak collection will have you looking like a delicious entrée. pic.twitter.com/WK6BxJvdLc — Outback Steakhouse (@Outback) April 1, 2021

Volkswagen changes its name

Volkswagen publicized its commitment to electric cars by announcing a name change to “Voltswagen.” In a case of ill-timing or genius , the company tweeted the joke a little early, causing consumers to actually believe the change was real.

We know, 66 is an unusual age to change your name, but we’ve always been young at heart. Introducing Voltswagen. Similar to Volkswagen, but with a renewed focus on electric driving. Starting with our all-new, all-electric SUV the ID.4 - available today. #Voltswagen #ID4 pic.twitter.com/pKQKlZDCQ7 — Volkswagen (@VW) March 30, 2021

Green Giant Peeps

Vegetable brand Green Giant teamed up with Peeps to tease the release of cauliflower-flavored Peeps. If that combination sounds odd, consider the announcement of Peeps-flavored Pepsi — which actually isn’t an April Fool’s Day prank.