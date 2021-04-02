Chick-fil-A

Lil Nas X Tweets Out Chick-fil-A Nikes With 'My Pleasure' on the Heel to 'Even the Score' After Creating Satan Shoes

Nike has gotten a restraining order against the recording artist, blocking sales of the modified Air Max 97s with a single drop of human blood in each shoe.
Next Article
Lil Nas X Tweets Out Chick-fil-A Nikes With 'My Pleasure' on the Heel to 'Even the Score' After Creating Satan Shoes
Image credit: Lil Nas X | Twitter

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read

Singer and rapper Lil Nas X has made headlines of late with the music video and marketing campaign behind his most recent hit, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." The clip depicts the musician descending into hell, where he proceeds to have sex with the devil before slaying him and replacing him on his throne.

In addition, Lil Nas X created 666 pairs of Satan Shoes, which were modified Nike Air Max 97s with bronze pentagram, an inverted cross and a drop of human blood in each shoe. He intended to sell each of them for $1,018 (a reference to Luke 10:18, which reads, "And he said to them, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.'" In the haze of outrage that followed, there seemed to be a belief that Nike had actually created the shoes. However, in the athletics company's lawsuit filed in federal court in New York, Nike said the shoes were produced without its approval and that it was "in no way connected with this project."

Lil Nas X and the shoes have created a national conversation, and the musician has been widely condemned, primarily from conservative and religious sectors, which Lil Nas X then proceeded to mock on his own social media, writing about himself, "this kid is disgusting. i'm never letting my kids listen to his new smash single Montero (call me by your name) that's out right now! smh". 

He also took to social media to trade jabs with conservative leaders like South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who wrote of the shoes, "Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it's 'exclusive.' But do you know what's more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul. We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win."

Lil Nas X replied, "ur a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job!"

He then released a fake apology post (which simply led back to the music video on YouTube), and topped off the non-apology by posting this image of white Nikes with the Chick-fil-A logo on the shoe and the words "My Pleasure" near the heel, writing, "we have decided to drop these to even the score. damn y'all happy now?"

Complex writes that it expects "Montero" to debut at No. 1 on the Bilboard Hot 100 rankings. The song is the first to be released from Lil Nas X's debut album, also titled Montero, which is expected to be released this summer.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Marketing Books
Use code MARKET2021 through 4/3/21 to save on 12 marketing books for entrepreneurs that are recommended by entrepreneurs:
  • Digital Marketing Handbook
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • And more
Save Today
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A Makes More Per Restaurant Than McDonald's, Starbucks and Subway Combined … and It's Closed on Sundays

Chick-fil-A

5 Things You Need to Know Before Investing in a Chick-fil-A Franchise

Chick-fil-A

25 Interesting Facts You Should Know About Chick-fil-A