Become a Better Business Leader With These Principles From Successful CEOs and Executive Coaches

Image credit: Matthew Henry/Burst

2 min read
Industry leaders around the world take leadership seriously. That's why they invest literally thousands of dollars in coaching, classes, guidance, gurus, and more. The executive training trend has become so popular, it was a consistent roasting topic on HBO's Silicon Valley.

But, there's a reason why so many top executives look for consistent help to become better leaders and managers. Simply put, it's hard, and we live in a constantly evolving digital age. You may not have thousands of dollars to hire a leadership guru, but you can enroll in Marshall Goldsmith's Methods of Leadership Online Learning for a fraction of the price.

Marshall Goldsmith is the author of 42 business books, including Triggers and What Got You Here Won’t Get You There. He has a Ph.D. from UCLA and earned the John E. Anderson Distinguished Alumni Award from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. Methods is the online learning platform that comprises accessible and practical leadership guidance from the very best of Goldsmith and his 100 Coaches. Through more than 500 chapters with additional certification pathways, customized learning paths, workbooks, and a Live Network, Methods will give you a "choose your own adventure" style of professional development. You'll learn through immersive and interactive online courses, actionable bite-sized insight segments, and a comprehensive collection of straightforward business advice.

With instructors like Chester Elton, co-founder of Culture Works, and Antonio Nieto-Rodriguez, world champion in project management, there's no shortage of expertise to tap into.

Invest in your continuous growth as a leader and manager. A lifetime subscription to Methods of Leadership Online Learning typically costs thousands, but you can enroll today for just $147.99.

