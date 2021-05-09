Insider Career Growth

Top 5 Digital Marketing Jobs for Beginners

Digital marketing is a bonafide field of its own, and if you want to succeed, here are a few places you can start.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

After scouring the depths of the internet for months, you have finally figured out where your interests lie: digital marketing. But that is like figuring out the general direction you need to take to reach the destination; you still need to navigate the smaller streets and pathways. In the past decade, digital marketing has grown beyond a few clicks and weekend sessions. It is a bonafide field of its own, and if you want to succeed in digital marketing, here are a few places you can start:

1. Content Strategist: Content is king. We are sure that it is not the first time you have heard the statement, and it probably will not be your last. As brands move from being "sales-y" to delivering quality information, they need someone who can surge demand by creating and managing quality content. This is where a content strategist comes in. A content strategist plans the kind of content a business publishes on a regular basis. They determine the theme, voice, and type of individual content while also keeping tabs on the overarching message throughout all of the company's content.

2. Digital Marketer: A digital marketer is the closest thing to a door-to-door marketer you can find online. The primary goal of a digital marketer is to spread brand awareness and enhance visibility amongst potential customers. A digital marketer manages a company's website, social properties, blogs, and e-mail. In addition to spreading awareness, a digital marketer finds gaps in the digital marketing strategies and plugs them. 

3. SEO Specialist: Search engine optimization (SEO) will be around as long as search engines are. In other words, SEO will never go out of fashion. SEO is about making a business’ website relevant, readable, and authoritative. The goal is to improve organic search engine rankings. Search engines classify websites depending on their relevance and authority. An SEO specialist tweaks a website which makes it easier for search engines to rank them. Simply put, an SEO specialist drives additional traffic from search engines.

4. Social Media Managers: Much like SEO specialists, social media managers will always be in fashion. For the past decade, the number of social media platforms has increased exponentially. From Facebook to Pinterest, social media platforms are a great way to put your brand name out there. A social media manager is in charge of a company's social media across multiple platforms. They are responsible for monitoring the social media presence of a company. A social media manager represents the voice of a company on social media platforms.

5. Paid Ads Specialist: If you love data and analytics, you should look into paid ads specialists. As the name suggests, a paid ad specialist is in charge of a company's paid advertising campaigns. Since paid ads operate on a pay-per-click basis, analyzing their performance gives a company insights into their advertising campaigns' effectiveness. On top of analyzing the effectiveness of advertisement campaigns, a paid ads specialist is also responsible for researching keywords and discovering trends.

Unlike most fields, digital marketing does not have a particular degree, training, and certifications that tell you precisely what you need to do. But on the flip side, that's the beauty of digital marketing. Since there are no academic requirements, you can break into the field if you have the right skillset. It's all about finding the right type of job.

 

