News and Trends

Bitcoin Hits Record Just Before Coinbase Is Set to List on Nasdaq

Since the beginning of this year, the price of Bitcoin has more than doubled.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
1 min read

Bitcoin reached an all-time high of approximately $63,000 on Tuesday, a day before cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase was set to list on Nasdaq, according to Reuters

Bitcoin rose as much as 5% during trading — and its price has more than doubled since the beginning of this year. Last month, the cryptocurrency hit $60,000, largely due to Tesla's decision to buy $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin for its balance sheet, the news wire reports. 

Related: Crypto Market Value Exceeds $2 Trillion for First Time

The rally comes as Coinbase received approval from the SEC earlier this month to list its Class A common stock on Wednesday. The cryptocurrency exchange platform filed for a listing back on Feb. 25. 

Cryptocurrency has received a boost from several high-profile backers. In addition to buying Bitcoin, Tesla announced that it would accept the digital currency as payment. Visa and PayPal said they would also let customers settle payments using cryptocurrencies. 

As of this writing, one Bitcoin is worth about $63,485. 

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Will Biden's Proposed Tax Hikes Prevent Companies From Hiring?

News and Trends

U.S. Agency Officials Recommend Pausing Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Over Blood Clot Concerns

News and Trends

4 Opportunities for Investors Who Want to Get Into NFTs