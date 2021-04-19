Lifestyle

We're All Ready for Vacay: Summer Rental Bookings are Outpacing Pre-Covid Numbers

If you're interested in traveling this summer, particularly over holiday weekends, you'll need to book now.
Digital Content Director
2 min read

After a year when most Americans either didn’t travel or stayed close to home, summer 2021 is expected to surpass summer 2019 in terms of booking volume, according to data from short-term rental software platform Guesty. The platform, which is used by Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com and others to facilitate bookings, announced earlier this month it will acquire MyVR, another vacation rental software platform. The move will make Guesty the largest short-term rental property management platform in the world. 

“Recent data from Guesty highlights that consumer confidence to travel is returning, with summer rental reservations in the U.S. outperforming that of 2019 pre-Covid booking volume by 6% and 2020 booking volume by 110%,” the company said in a statement announcing the acquisition. “This, coupled with digital nomadism on the rise, has resulted in work-from-home evolving into work-from-any-home, and means the short-term rental space is poised to recover quickly.”

To see more of Guesty’s predictions for summer 2021 travel, read through the infographic below. 

