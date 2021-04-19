We're All Ready for Vacay: Summer Rental Bookings are Outpacing Pre-Covid Numbers

April 19, 2021 2 min read

After a year when most Americans either didn’t travel or stayed close to home, is expected to surpass summer 2019 in terms of booking volume, according to data from short-term rental software platform Guesty. The platform, which is used by , Vrbo, Booking.com and others to facilitate bookings, announced earlier this month it will acquire MyVR, another vacation rental software platform. The move will make Guesty the largest short-term management platform in the world.

“Recent data from Guesty highlights that consumer confidence to travel is returning, with summer rental reservations in the U.S. outperforming that of 2019 pre-Covid booking volume by 6% and 2020 booking volume by 110%,” the company said in a statement announcing the acquisition. “This, coupled with digital nomadism on the rise, has resulted in work-from-home evolving into work-from-any-home, and means the short-term rental space is poised to recover quickly.”

To see more of Guesty’s predictions for summer 2021 travel, read through the infographic below.

