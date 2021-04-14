VIDEO: This robot dog can pee beer when ordered

April 14, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Humans are able to give the most unusual and fun uses the technology . Proof of this is that youtuber Michael Reeves discovered that the robot dog Spot , from the Boston Dynamics company, can be programmed to urinate beer when ordered.

On his YouTube channel, Reeves shared a video where he shows how he turns the quadruped robot Spot into the best partying partner.

With a quick code, the youtuber managed to get Spot to identify a glass placed on the floor, position himself on it and shoot jets of beer inside, or at least very close.

Reeves clarifies in the video that the robot still lacks details to refine. “The 'piss bot' is working perfectly. 35 percent of the time, ”he says in the clip. Still, it is an amazing and entertaining feature.

Boston Dynamics has worked hard to improve the public image of its machines, since since Spot became commercially available it has been used in ways that the company does not approve of. For example, someone equipped the robot with a paintball gun, which may seem harmless.

However, last week the French army used Spot in simulated military combat exercises. Boston Dynamics told The Verge portal that they did not know that these particular tests were being carried out, although they did know that the French military had access to their machines.

Of course, the Spot robot is much more expensive than inviting several human friends to party for several days. Each unit costs about $ 74,500 (just over 1.5 million Mexican pesos ).

Here is the video of how they teach the quadruped robot Spot to urinate beer: