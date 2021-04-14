In an Incredible Performance, College Softball Player Pitches 21-Strikeout Perfect Game

April 14, 2021 1 min read

A college softball player from Texas made history on Sunday when she pitched a 21-strikeout perfect game, ABC News reports.

Hope Trautwein, a senior at the University of North Texas, led her team to a 3-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff by striking out every single player on the opposing team. In doing so, she became first player in Division I softball history to throw 21 strikeouts in a row.

"It’s so cool to see the people I don’t even know who are able to offer their congratulations and get excited about a sport I love so much," she said on ABC's World News Tonight.