In an Incredible Performance, College Softball Player Pitches 21-Strikeout Perfect Game
A college softball player from Texas made history on Sunday when she pitched a 21-strikeout perfect game, ABC News reports.
Hope Trautwein, a senior at the University of North Texas, led her team to a 3-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff by striking out every single player on the opposing team. In doing so, she became first player in NCAA Division I softball history to throw 21 strikeouts in a row.
"It’s so cool to see the people I don’t even know who are able to offer their congratulations and get excited about a sport I love so much," she said on ABC's World News Tonight.
The final out of the programs first ever PERFECT GAME ‼️@hopetraut goes the distance!
7.0 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 21 Ks