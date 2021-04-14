News and Trends

In an Incredible Performance, College Softball Player Pitches 21-Strikeout Perfect Game

Despite making history on Sunday, Hope Trautwein is no stranger to pitching lights out.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
1 min read

A college softball player from Texas made history on Sunday when she pitched a 21-strikeout perfect game, ABC News reports.

Hope Trautwein, a senior at the University of North Texas, led her team to a 3-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff by striking out every single player on the opposing team. In doing so, she became first player in NCAA Division I softball history to throw 21 strikeouts in a row.

Related: How Student Athletes Can Prepare to Become Entrepreneurs

"It’s so cool to see the people I don’t even know who are able to offer their congratulations and get excited about a sport I love so much," she said on ABC's World News Tonight.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

A Billionaire Couple Has Come Under Fire for Promising to Donate Just 5% of Their Wealth

News and Trends

Egypt Has Seized the Ever Given and Now Wants More Than $900 Million for the Blockage the Ship Caused at the Suez Canal

News and Trends

The 4 Most Useful Pieces of Money Advice No One Ever Wants to Hear, According to a Financial Planner