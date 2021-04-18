Gig Economy

Supplement Your Side Hustle With Vetted Flexible Jobs Through This Service

This elite job board can help anyone find flexible and remote work.
Supplement Your Side Hustle With Vetted Flexible Jobs Through This Service
Although the economy is returning to form after the onslaught of the pandemic and March's jobs report was better than expected, many entrepreneurs aren't quite at those pre-pandemic revenue levels. If your business is struggling and you've exhausted your PPP benefits, you might have to find another way to put some money in your pocket. Fortunately, the gig economy is still booming and there are plenty of opportunities for talented people to earn some extra money in a side hustle.

But where do you find a great gig? FlexJobs.

FlexJobs is a job board for anyone looking for remote and flexible jobs. Their trained researchers scour hundreds of online job resources every day on your behalf, surfacing the best remote and flexible jobs for you. As soon as they find a promising job, they make more critical evaluations before identifying the most direct way for you to apply to that job. Only then does it get posted to the site, along with staff-written job summaries, company descriptions, company headquarters, and other useful information.

With FlexJobs, you'll have access to job search checklists, award-winning career content, 1:1 career coaching, resumé review, expert skills tests, video introductions, and more, regardless of your skill-set. FlexJobs has jobs in account management, accounting and finance, business development, project management, sales and marketing, science and technology, and many more categories. At their most recent count, they had 30,000 hand-screened remote, freelance, part-time, and flexible jobs available.

Earn some extra money on the side without scouring the web for leads. Normally $49, you can get a one-year subscription to FlexJobs for just $24.95 today.

