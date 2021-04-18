This Accurate Golf Rangefinder Might Help You Close More Deals on the Links

April 18, 2021 2 min read

Golf is an important game for entrepreneurs, as many business deals are known to be made on the course. Even if you're not particularly good, getting out on the links with a potential partner or client can be a good way to talk business in a more relaxed environment than a conference room.

But it certainly helps the psychology of negotiations to play well. Give yourself an ace in the hole with the ACE Rangefinder with Slope-Switch Technology.

This tour-level rangefinder offers an incredible combination of quality and price. It's engineered with advanced technology for tour-level accuracy and a USB-powered battery that lasts for more than 50 rounds on just a 45-minute charge. Finding the distance to the pin is easy, thanks to OneClick readings and PinnedLock vibration, so you can remove the guesswork and get a distance reading down to the decimal. It even accounts for slope, so you'll identify the true playing distance, whether you're playing an uphill par 5 or hitting from a trap. With +/-1 tour-level accuracy, you'll never second guess a club choice again.

The Ace offers an 800-yard range so you'll never be too far from the pin to get a reading. Plus, it's water-resistant and tournament-legal, making it perfect for amateurs and pros alike. Before you know it, you'll start shaving strokes off your game and closing deals like a champ.

Normally $299, the ACE Rangefinder with Slope-Switch Technology is just $174.99 today when you use coupon code GOLF25 at checkout.

