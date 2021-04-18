Golf

This Accurate Golf Rangefinder Might Help You Close More Deals on the Links

Plus, it can't hurt to score a little better.
Next Article
This Accurate Golf Rangefinder Might Help You Close More Deals on the Links
Image credit: Pinned Golf

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Golf is an important game for entrepreneurs, as many business deals are known to be made on the course. Even if you're not particularly good, getting out on the links with a potential partner or client can be a good way to talk business in a more relaxed environment than a conference room.

But it certainly helps the psychology of negotiations to play well. Give yourself an ace in the hole with the ACE Rangefinder with Slope-Switch Technology.

This tour-level rangefinder offers an incredible combination of quality and price. It's engineered with advanced technology for tour-level accuracy and a USB-powered battery that lasts for more than 50 rounds on just a 45-minute charge. Finding the distance to the pin is easy, thanks to OneClick readings and PinnedLock vibration, so you can remove the guesswork and get a distance reading down to the decimal. It even accounts for slope, so you'll identify the true playing distance, whether you're playing an uphill par 5 or hitting from a trap. With +/-1 tour-level accuracy, you'll never second guess a club choice again.

The Ace offers an 800-yard range so you'll never be too far from the pin to get a reading. Plus, it's water-resistant and tournament-legal, making it perfect for amateurs and pros alike. Before you know it, you'll start shaving strokes off your game and closing deals like a champ.

Take the guesswork out of your golf game. Normally $299, the ACE Rangefinder with Slope-Switch Technology is just $174.99 today when you use coupon code GOLF25 at checkout.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Golf

These Smart Shoe Insoles Analyze Your Balance and Swing So You Can be Prepared for Your Next Golf Outing

Golf

Impress Everyone at Your Next Golf Outing With These Golf Accessories, on Sale For Presidents' Day

Golf

This Award-Winning Putting Studio Can Help Shave Strokes Off Your Golf Game