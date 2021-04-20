News and Trends

Texas Police Will Demand Tesla Hands Over Data From a Fatal Crash, After Elon Musk Denied the Car Was Running on Autopilot

Texas police will demand data logs from Tesla about a crash that killed two people, an officer said.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

On Tuesday, Texas police will demand that Tesla hand over data on a car crash that killed two people last Saturday, a senior officer told Reuters.

The Tesla Model S was traveling fast just outside of Houston when it ran off a road, crashed into a tree, and burst into flames, authorities said. Evidence suggested no one was in the driver's seat, police said. First responders found the bodies of two men, one in the passenger's seat and one in a back seat.

Related: Tesla Car Without a Driver Crashes, Kills Two

Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, tweeted on Monday that data logs showed that the car wasn't running on Autopilot, Tesla's driver-assistance feature, and that it didn't have "Full Self-Driving" enabled. FSD is a $10,000 add-on that recognizes traffic lights and stop signs, and can self-park.

Mark Herman, a senior police officer in Harris County, told Reuters on Monday that Musk's tweet was the first statement officials had seen from Tesla. Police plan to serve warrants to get data on the crash, he said.

"If he is tweeting that out, if he has already pulled the data, he hasn't told us that," Herman said. "We will eagerly wait for that data."

The scene of the Tesla crash.
Image Credit: Scott J. Engle/Reuters

He added that police had "witness statements from people that said they left to test drive the vehicle without a driver and to show the friend how it can drive itself."

Tesla didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Firefighters spent four hours trying to extinguish the fire and used 32,000 gallons of water because Tesla's lithium-ion batteries kept reigniting.

Saturday's incident is the 28th Tesla crash to be investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Autopilot has played a role in more than 20 of these Tesla crashes, Reuters reported in March.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Dogecoins Are Now Worth More Than $50 Billion, Making Them More Valuable Than These Top American Manufacturers

News and Trends

Subway Franchisees Write Open Letter to Owners: 'This Dream Has Turned Into a Nightmare'

News and Trends

Venmo Built Crypto Trading Into Its Payments App