Junior Achievement Americas partners regionally with the OAS to accelerate the empowerment of Latino youth

It is a six-month project in which high school students put their ideas into practice by launching and operating a real company with other students, under the tutelage of professional entrepreneurs.
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Junior Achievement (JA) Americas joined the Organization of American States (OAS) with the objective of empowering Latin American and Caribbean youth through the organization for the qualification of the Junior Achievement Entrepreneurial Skills Pass.

JA's Entrepreneurial Skills Pass (ESP) is an international qualification that certifies the practical business experience of high school students. OAS support is intended to accelerate student engagement and acceptance of ESP certification.

The ESP assessment serves as the next step for youth to supplement practical experience gained through the JA Company Program, which is a prerequisite for acceptance of ESP.

Betilde Muñoz-Pogossian, director of the Department of Social Inclusion of the Secretariat for Access to Rights and Equity of the OAS, said that “the OAS is pleased to collaborate with JA Americas and to be part of this program that is dedicated to empowering the young people from the American continent through entrepreneurial skills. We look forward to seeing how they implement these skills to lead the economic, social and political development of the American continent ”.

What is this program about?

It is a six-month project in which high school students put their ideas into practice by launching and operating a real company with other students, under the tutelage of professional entrepreneurs.

The program prepares high school students for ESP by teaching them a variety of entrepreneurial skills, including learning how to design, launch, and run a business; develop fundamental distance collaboration skills; discover the potential for for-profit businesses to have a positive social impact; and learn to bring together and motivate a diverse team, as well as teaching them to collaborate with each other.

Participants also learn to develop the confidence to face challenges and defy uncertainties; design and launch successful social media campaigns; manage financial records; expand your network of contacts; prepare for college and later life; and to acquire financial independence.

ESP allows young people who have already completed the program or its equivalents (such as JA Company of Entrepreneurs [JACE] in Jamaica) to reflect on their progress in acquiring practical entrepreneurial skills, an important step in consolidating any learning process.

"Becoming an entrepreneur is not a destination, but a journey," says Leo Martellotto, president of JA Americas, regarding the association. “We need to encourage young people to discover new places, take risks and accept failure as part of the process. Only through this constant process will they acquire the skills that, together with an entrepreneurial mindset, will bring them closer to fulfilling their dreams ”.

