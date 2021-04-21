McDonald's

McDonald's Is Fueling the K-Pop Craze With Its Latest Collaboration With BTS

The restaurant chain recently announced a special collaboration with the Korean group to create the "BTS Meal."
Next Article
McDonald's Is Fueling the K-Pop Craze With Its Latest Collaboration With BTS
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Find Your Ideal Franchise

Complete our short franchise quiz to discover the franchise that’s right for you.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The fever for the K-Pop group BTS will arrive at McDonald’s in the form of a special menu that will be available in 50 countries, including Mexico. The meal is called "Combo BTS" (or "BTS Meal," in English) and is a collaboration between the Korean group and the fast food restaurant chain.

To create this new item, the world's largest fast food chain was inspired by the passion that BTS members have. Those members include RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hop , V and Jungkook.

While McDonald's has not specified exactly what the "BTS Combo" will consist of. Rumors claim that it will include Chicken McNuggets, French fries and two sauces.

"We are excited to bring customers even closer to their beloved band in a way that only McDonald's can, through our delicious food," said Morgan Flatley, McDonald's chief marketing officer.

"The 'BTS Meal' is the first exclusive order collaboration available in nearly all of the world, 50 different markets on six continents," she added.

The launch of the Korean group's special menu is scheduled to start at the end of next month. On May 26, it will arrive in Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Paraguay. On May 28, it will be available in Puerto Rico, and, finally on June 1, it will debut in Mexico, Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

With this initiative, McDonald’s hopes to expand the reach of its celebrity promotional campaigns. In the United States, McDonald's has already made similar collaborations with musicians J Balvin and Travis Scott. Those collaborations reportedly boosted sales in the last half of 2020.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Marketing Books
Use code MARKET2021 through 4/24/21 to save on 12 marketing books for entrepreneurs that are recommended by entrepreneurs:
  • Digital Marketing Handbook
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • And more
Save Today
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

McDonald's

McDonald's Apologizes for Understaffing: 'Nobody Wants to Work Anymore'

McDonald's

McDonald's Announces It Will Also Sell A Meatless Burger

McDonald's

Dozens of Workers Have Filed Sexual Harassment Lawsuits Against McDonald's