Golf Indoors and Clean Up Your Short Game with This Award-Winning Putting Simulator

April 25, 2021 2 min read

The weather is getting nicer and, pretty soon, you'll be back to doing business on the golf course. But after a long, dark winter away from the course, you don't want to rush into anything and make a fool of yourself — especially on the green. Three-putting every hole is not a good look when you're trying to close a deal. Shore up your short game in the comfort of your home with the Exputt: Real-Time Putting Simulator.

Exputt is a cost-effective putting simulator that goes above and beyond standard mats. Simply connect the Exputt camera to your TV, lay out the small, portable mat, and start putting on a virtual green. The tech-forward system tracks putter path trajectory, impact angles, and incorporates other elements on virtual holes like breaks, slopes, green speeds, speed of the ball after impact, and distance with extreme accuracy. It's like putting on an actual putting green from your living room.

With four seasonal and play modes, you can improve your putts, face off against competition, and more while you iron out the holes in your game. The low elastic stopper brings the ball back to you and keeps the game quiet so you won't run around chasing your ball all afternoon. Thanks to precise metrics, Exputt can analyze the putter's direction, club face angle, and the entire putting path to help you improve your consistency and take your game to the next level. Everything is fully adjustable so you'll always play greens and slopes that feel like a real green in all kinds of conditions.

It's no surprise that the Exputt: Real-Time Putting Simulator has been honored by MyGolfSpy's 59 Awards. Start shoring up your short game with the Exputt, on sale for a limited time for 20% off at $319.20 when you use site-wide coupon code WELOVEMOM at checkout for a limitied time.

