This Microsoft Excel Accounting and Finance Course Can Help Your Business's Efficiency

April 27, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're running a business, you have to pay close attention to the numbers. Customer traffic, orders, profits and losses — all of these numbers are crucial to your business. That's why it's valuable to have a strong understanding of Microsoft , the world's leading spreadsheet software. If you're not quite up to speed on how to use Excel for your business , check out Excel University's Excel Automation Skills for Accounting & Finance Course Bundle.

Excel University is led by award-winning instructor, Jeff Lenning, CPA (4.9/5 stars on Trustpilot). Lenning is a Microsoft Certified Trainer and a Microsoft Certified Excel Expert. He's provided Excel training to Fortune 500 companies and CPAs across the country, and is a recognized instructor for the AICPA, the California CPA Education Foundation, and other organizations. Lenning knows Excel.

In the first part of this bundle, you'll delve into Power Query, Power Pivot, and Power BI. You'll learn how to use these tools to build the processes that create reports for any given situation. The course uses case studies to simulate real-world workbooks and projects so you'll develop a foundational understanding of how to use Excel to present your numbers to any group.

In part two, you'll learn Macros and VBA (Visual Basic for Applications). VBA allows you to automate manual tasks so you can control Excel work like never before. You'll learn how to save huge amounts of time while working with your finances and get a clear picture of your business's financial health with greater .

Get an accountant's Excel education and start running your business with greater financial transparency. Right now, you can get Excel University's Excel Automation Skills for Accounting & Finance Course Bundle for just $23.99 when you use promo code WELOVEMOM at checkout for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.