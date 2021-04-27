News and Trends

Here's How Much Bitcoin You Should Own, According to Top Financial Advisors

Financial advisors say that investors should allocate to Bitcoin what they can afford to lose.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Freelance Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Bitcoin rose by over 9%, reaching a total worth of $50,000, CoinDesk reported on Monday, but financial experts are advising against investing heavily in the cryptocurrency.

Because Bitcoin is risky due to its price volatility, financial advisors say that it should make up less than 10% of an investor’s portfolio, according to Investor’s Business Daily. For Empyrion Wealth Management Kimberly Foss, however, crypto should make no more than 3% to 5% of assets.

"I am not actively recommending cryptocurrency," she told the publication. "At this point, the market is too unproven, too unregulated and too prone to manipulation, both by actors with potentially nefarious motives and also by other forces that are at present not well understood."

Related: Tax Rules for Buying and Selling Bitcoin and Other Crypto

While Bitcoin and cryptocurrency Ethereum are not experiencing massive drops in value at the moment because of crypto popularity, they typically drop by over 10% in a single day and up to 80% in around a year, according to Terry Sawchuk, CEO of Sawchuk Wealth.

Unlike others, Sawchuk is more optimistic about cryptocurrency because large institutions are investing in Bitcoin and Ethereum and creating a “stabilizing force” as a result.  

Still, others urged a level of caution. Ron Brown, president of R.L. Brown Wealth Management, for example, recommended that people invest a maximum of 2% of assets in Bitcoin.  

"I personally think 2% is the maximum I'm going with for clients until the dust settles and we figure out which coins are going to survive," he told Investor’s Business Daily

On the other hand, Paul Schatz, president of Heritage Capital and treasurer of the National Association of Active Investment Managers, said that the amount allocated to Bitcoin should be between zero percent and 10% based on an investor’s risk tolerance.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

A School in Miami Is Discouraging Teachers From Getting Vaccinated

News and Trends

Dog Rescues Drowning Puppy in 'Amazing' Video: 'We Don't Deserve Dogs'

News and Trends

Thousands of Federal Workers Will Be Paid a Minimum Wage of $15 an Hour as Soon as Next Year