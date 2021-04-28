Curiosities

They create 'Dogtores', a colony for homeless dogs in Puebla

Image credit: @Red_Tehuacan vía Twitter

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

A doggy housing unit? Yes , at the Technological University of Tehuacán (UTT) some students, teaching and administrative staff made the creation of the 'Dogtores' colony possible.

It is a project that aims to adapt houses within the student campus for homeless canines and in this way provide them with a roof with food, water and even medical care.

The houses are built with recycled material such as cut sheets and wood. Likewise, the citizens of San Pablo Tepetzingo in Tehuacán, Puebla, have been part of this project through their contributions in food and support to protect the dogs.

Image: @Red_Tehuacan via Twitter .

According to local media , the idea for this initiative arose in 2020 driven by at least 20 volunteers, who in times of pandemic have been in charge of organizing to feed, supply water and take care of the animals.

So far, the managers have seven houses and seven tenants, who are part of a pilot program that also aims to give a dignified life to pets and prevent animal abuse.

