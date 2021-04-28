Sony Has Sold a Whopping 7.8 Million PS5s to Date

April 28, 2021 2 min read

has sold 7.8 million 5 (PS5) units in just over five months, highlighting the huge demand for the highly coveted gaming console.

According to the company's financial results for the fourth quarter ending on March 31, Sony sold short of 8 million PS5 units and about 5.7 million PlayStation 4 units, with a majority of its total sales (ranging from video game consoles to TVs and smartphones) taking place in Japan and the U.S.

The company also boasted 109 million monthly active users on the PlayStation Network in the last three months.

Engadget reports that Sony's biggest challenge right now is manufacturing the PS5 console quickly enough for customers to buy them. Though the pandemic has certainly played an impact on the console's production, the company has also had difficulty in getting the semiconductors necessary for the system's operation.

In the U.S., the PS5 remains one of the hardest consoles to buy, as retailers like Walmart, GameStop, Target, Best Buy and Amazon have frequently sold out of the product. Gamers can still buy the console on third-party sites like eBay — although the purchase won't come without a significant cost. One PlayStation console, for instance, was listed for sale at $1,499.95 (more than $1,000 over its actual retail price).