SpaceX

A SpaceX rocket almost collided with a UFO, this is what NASA says

The US space agency decided to inform the crew because there would not be enough time to carry out an evasion maneuver.
Next Article
A SpaceX rocket almost collided with a UFO, this is what NASA says
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Can you imagine being an astronaut and being told that you are about to collide with a UFO? According to reports from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) , a SpaceX rocket came close to colliding with an unidentified flying object.

The team made up of Megan McArthur, Shane Kimbrough, Thomas Pesquet and Akikho Hoshide, was informed by the United States Space Command about a possible collision with an unknown object.

NASA decided to inform the crew because there would not be enough time to carry out an evasion maneuver, as explained by the same US space agency. For this reason, the team donned their pressurized suits as a precaution.

Fortunately, there was no collision, as the unidentified object was 45 kilometers from the spacecraft and the spacecraft finally reached the International Space Station (ISS) on April 24 to join the Crew-2 mission.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

SpaceX

Elon Musk's SpaceX sent four humans into space on successful liftoff of Falcon 9 rocket

SpaceX

Pentagon, SpaceX Sign Contracts Worth a Combined $159 Million to Launch Spacecraft for U.S. Military

SpaceX

SpaceX's Second High-Altitude Starship Test Flight Could Happen Today