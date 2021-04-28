A SpaceX rocket almost collided with a UFO, this is what NASA says

April 28, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Can you imagine being an astronaut and being told that you are about to collide with a UFO? According to reports from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) , a SpaceX rocket came close to colliding with an unidentified flying object.

The team made up of Megan McArthur, Shane Kimbrough, Thomas Pesquet and Akikho Hoshide, was informed by the United States Space Command about a possible collision with an unknown object.

You may be interested: Jeff Bezos is hot on Elon Musk's heels after successful takeoff and landing of his New Shepard rocket

NASA decided to inform the crew because there would not be enough time to carry out an evasion maneuver, as explained by the same US space agency. For this reason, the team donned their pressurized suits as a precaution.

Fortunately, there was no collision, as the unidentified object was 45 kilometers from the spacecraft and the spacecraft finally reached the International Space Station (ISS) on April 24 to join the Crew-2 mission.