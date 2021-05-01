Data Management

Learning Excel Can Be Essential to Running Any Business — Become a Pro Today

Learning Excel Can Be Essential to Running Any Business &#8212 Become a Pro Today
Image credit: Toni Koraza/Unsplash

2 min read
If there is any single software that everyone in today's workplaces should know, it's Microsoft Excel. Everybody has it on their resumes, but when you're running a business, it's not enough to just say you know Excel. Being an Excel expert can help you better organize your business, draw smarter business insights, plan your future, and much more. Right now is a great time to finally put your money where your mouth is when it comes to Excel because The Essential 2021 Excel Wizard Bundle is available for pay-what-you-want pricing.

With this deal, pay anything at all and you'll get a couple of introductory Excel courses covering the most important formulas and functions you need to know. If you beat the average price paid for the bundle, you'll unlock all 11 courses.

The massive bundle includes more than 14 hours of hands-on training in Excel so you'll go from beginner to wizard in no time. You'll learn how to use Pivot Tables, Power Query, and Power Pivot to better analyze and organize data, how to build complex models and reports for your business, and even automate repetitive, time-consuming tasks. From basic formulas to VLOOKUP, you'll demystify all of Excel's considerable power and potential. Before you know it, you'll have a comprehensive Excel skill set that will help you manage your business better than ever.

Take your business up a notch by finally mastering Excel. The Essential 2021 Excel Wizard Bundle is valued at more than $2,000 but all you have to do to unlock all 11 courses is beat the average price.

