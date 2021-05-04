Finance

Jabil Circuit Stock is a Play on Secular Growth Trends

Electronics manufacturing services and solutions provider Jabil Circuit (NYSE: JBL) stock has been on a year since its pandemic bottom formed in March 2020.
Next Article
Jabil Circuit Stock is a Play on Secular Growth Trends
Image credit: Depositphotos.com contributor/Depositphotos.com via MarketBeat

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
4 min read
This story originally appeared on MarketBeat
 Electronics manufacturing services and solutions provider Jabil Circuit (NYSE: JBL) stock has been on a year since its pandemic bottom formed in March 2020. The explosion in consumer electronics and device usage has been a key growth driver, especially with consumers adopting work-learn-engage at home trends. The maker of electronic circuit boards is a key component provider and supplier to major brands including Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HP), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The Company is set to gain on the growth in electronics powered by digital transformation and 5G adoption, constrained by global chip shortage of 2021. The re-openings are being accelerated from COVID vaccinations. Prudent investors looking to capture gains from the momentum in secular growth trends in healthcare, automotive and 5G adoption can monitor shares of Jabil Circuit for opportunistic pullbacks.

Q2 Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release

On March 16, 2021, Jabil reported its Q2 fiscal 2021 results for the quarter ending February 2021. The Company reported earnings-per-share (EPS) of $1.27 versus consensus analyst estimates for $0.82, a $0.45 beat. Revenues grew 11.5% year-over-year (YoY) to $6.83 billion, beating analyst estimates for $6.39 billion. Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) revenues grew 26% while Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) revenues fell (-1%) YoY. The Company generated $20 million in Q2 and capex, net of customer co-investments, of $152 million. Global credit facilities totaled $3.8 billion for total available liquidity of $4.6 billion. The Company bought back 1.9 million shares at a cost of $82 million and still has $254 million remaining under the buyback authorization expected to be completed by 2H 2021.

Jabil Raises Forecasts

The Company raised its Q3 EPS guidance to a range of $0.90 to $1.00 versus $0.87 analyst estimates. Revenues are expected to come in between $6.6 billion to $7.2 billion compared to $6.33 billion consensus analyst estimates. Jabil raised full-year fiscal 2021 EPS guidance to $5.00 versus $3.94 analyst estimates and revenue guidance to $28.5 billion versus $26.98 billion analyst estimates.

Conference Call Takeaways

Jabil CEO Mark Mondello set the tone, “Today, our business is wide-ranging and resilient; this is especially true when any individual product or product family is faced with a macro disruption of cyclical demand. Furthermore, our current business mix provides a unique set of capabilities, innovative capabilities openly shared across the enterprise with speed and precision as we simplify the complex for our customers. It’s a proven formula that’s trusted by many of the world’s most remarkable companies.” CEO Mondello went on to point out the efforts of the past several years have enabled the Company to expand its industry segment base and align with secular trends including 5G, personalized healthcare, digital learning, electric vehicles, cloud computing, clean energy, and eco-friendly packaging.

Secular Trends Driving Growth

Jabil CFO Mike Dastoor summed up the long-term secular trends that will drive growth for many years to come. In healthcare, companies are shifting from manufacturing to connected product solutions. In the automotive industry, electric vehicles are a major driver making up only 2% of total vehicles currently, “Climate change, fuel efficiency, and emissions are ongoing concerns and regulatory policies worldwide are beginning to mandate more eco-friendly technologies.” The adoption of 5G is accelerating, “5G will transform the way we live, work, play and educate. As the underlying infrastructure continues to roll out.” This also contributes to further migration and expansion of the cloud, “This, coupled with the value proposition Jabil offers to cloud hyperscalers, is helping up grow market shares in an expanding market, evidenced by the significant growth over the last three years.”  

Jabil Circuit Stock is a Play on Secular Growth Trends

JBL Opportunistic Pullback Levels

Using the rifle charts on the weekly and daily time frames provides a precision view of the landscape for JBL stock. The weekly rifle chart uptrend peaked out below the $56.05 Fibonacci (fib) level. Shares fell under the 5-period moving average (MA) support at $53.50 as the weekly stochastic peaked near the 100-band and cross down. The weekly 15-period MA sits near the $48.73 fib. The daily stochastic formed a stochastic mini inverse pup on the market structure high (MSH) trigger break under $53.23. The daily market structure low (MSL) buy triggered on the $44.18 breakout in March 2021. The daily Bollinger Bands (BBs) have been contracting but are now starting to expand which signaling a larger price range is forming likely in lower. This can provide opportunistic pullback levels at the $48.78 fib, $46.18 fib, $44.29 fib, $42.76 fib, $40.08 fib, and the $38.20 fib. Upside trajectories range from the $58.90 fib up towards the $66.46 fib level. Keep an eye on peer stocks SANM and CLS as they tend move together as a group.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Privacy, Transparency and Auditability — How the New Generation of Blockchains Are Spurring Adoption

Finance

Pinterest’s Post-Earnings Dip is a Buying Opportunity

Finance

3 Stocks To Watch From Wells Fargo’s New “Signature Picks” List