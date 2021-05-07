Get $50 off Branch Furniture's Highly Rated Standing Desk

May 7, 2021 2 min read

Although many of us will be returning to the office fairly soon, living in a post-pandemic world of new norms can also mean having the flexibility to work from home more often than you would have had in years prior. To prepare for this hybrid remote/on-site work culture, commercial-turned-D2C furniture brand Branch is offering $50 off its well-reviewed Standing Desk, along with free shipping, using the exclusive promo code ENTREPRENEUR. Given its $699 list price, that brings your cart total down to $649.

Scour the web for the best on the market and you’re guaranteed to find this model listed across a variety of trusted recommendation sites including The Strategist, Apartment Therapy, TechRadar, Good Housekeeping, and Business Insider. And it’s not hard to see why. This standing desk’s minimalist yet sophisticated design gives it a mature look suited for the modern home office. Available with either a woodgrain or white top depending on your aesthetic preference, the Branch Standing Desk’s all-white legs will blend seamlessly into rooms of any color palette, serving as an especially welcome addition to contemporary spaces brimming with natural lighting.

As well as the ability to hold up to 275 pounds of materials without impacting its lift functionality, the Branch Standing Desk can be raised between 25 and 52 inches. A panel on the front lets you customize the height using a combination of presets and centimeter-level adjustment while a discreet brushed grommet helps to keep cables out of the way in order to maintain a clean-looking workstation. Three-stage columns and leveling feet are in place to support all of this. Perhaps best of all, Branch asserts drink and coffee spills are out of the question, thanks to its Standing Desk’s dual, low-decibel motors, which were created with smooth elevation in mind.