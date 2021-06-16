Insider Presentations

How Not to Overwhelm (Or Bore) Your Audience During Presentations

The goal of a presenter should, above all, not confuse or drown listeners in information. Best practices to ensure you get your message clearly and concisely.
Next Article
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
Award-Winning International Professional Speaker
home menu_book
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

“I know your head’s spinning.”

Have you ever heard a presenter offer that assertion at the end of a whirlwind-of-content presentation? As an audience member, how did it make you feel?  Was your reaction to dismiss it and go back to checking phone email, or was it frustration, because you attended with the hope of getting at least some information or clarification regarding the presentation topic. Regardless, there is one thing for certain: You did not attend with the hope of leaving with your head spinning.

Related: How to Polish Your Public Speaking

So, first, for you public speakers out there: Never say that to an audience. Second, show up with an actual plan so there’s no chance of over-supplying or mis-supplying information.

Here’s how:

1.  Identify the takeaway(s) you want for an audience. For instance, do you want members to become better versed at strategies for using social media to promote their businesses? Perhaps you want to equip them with ideas on how to be more inclusive leaders, or to know the benefits of becoming published authors?

2.  Identify three to five pieces of information that will help listeners reach that goal. Keep in mind that they need to be easy to understand, or at least delivered in an easy-to-understand fashion, and need to be concepts the audience can readily use. What are takeaways that will help them, say, improve their knowledge and understanding of strategies for using social media, or practice being more inclusive leaders, or boost their understanding of the benefits of becoming published authors?

3. Finally, it’s important to punctuate those pieces of information with a call to action. Ask yourself, “What do I need them to do now to further their learning?” You could, for example, provide a complimentary analysis of one audience member’s social media profile during the presentation, then make some recommendations on how it could be improved. You could, perhaps, direct members to a link to order a book or access a blog that contains implementable strategies for being a more inclusive leader, then invite them to your next inclusive leader bootcamp. You might provide a complimentary discovery call to explore their book ideas as well as a free download to help them get started with writing a manuscript.

Related: 3 Critical Principles of Effective Calls to Action

In short, make it easy for an audience. Show them that you can support them. Give them a good experience, and whatever you do, do not make their heads spin.

Read more communication strategies in the award-winning REAL TALK: What Other Experts Won't Tell You About How to Make Presentations That Sizzle.

loading...
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Presentations

Automatically Create Professional-Quality Business and Marketing Presentations with Slidebean

Presentations

3 Presentations You Can Automate to Reach More People

Presentations

This Presentation Builder Can Actively Improve Your Sales, Leads, and Marketing