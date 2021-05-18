Routines

What The Work Routines of Pharrell, Jack Dorsey, Shonda Rhimes, And 37 Other Business Leaders Say About Peak Performance

The similarities outweigh the differences.
What The Work Routines of Pharrell, Jack Dorsey, Shonda Rhimes, And 37 Other Business Leaders Say About Peak Performance
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you want to take control of your destiny, start by taking control of your calendar. As author Mason Currey’s bestselling book Daily Rituals notes, the winning routines of prolific creatives and businesspeople are widely varied – and, in some cases, more than a little eccentric.

All in all, however, most business leaders dial in a routine and stick to it. Formulas for success can feel mysterious and fleeting, which is why a new infographic from OnDeck might give you fresh insights.

The graphic below visualizes how 40 business visionaries work throughout the day. Are you more of a night owl like Vera Wang or Box CEO Aaron Levie? Or are the rise-and-read routines of Tom Ford or Guy Raz more your flavor?

There’s only one way to find out, and that’s to scroll through the infographic below.

 

