Learning Google SEO Can Help You Grow Your Business on a Budget

May 10, 2021

Every entrepreneur knows you need to invest in digital marketing these days if you want to see real business growth. But what they don't know is how to do it on a budget. It's hard to understate the value of search engine optimization (SEO). More than 68 percent of all internet traffic starts from a search engine, meaning if your web pages are properly optimized, you have a decent change of drawing relevant traffic without breaking the bank on paid ads. In these lean times, that's like gold.

This 10-course bundle includes more than 15 hours of content from Total Training, a pioneer in innovative online training. It was founded by Zach Miller (4.0/5 instructor rating), a sales funnel consultant who has helped double the sales of six- and seven-figure businesses by enhancing their knowledge of SEO and digital marketing.

These courses cast a wide net, as SEO is a large concept. You'll learn how to master on-page SEO and understand how to write perfectly SEO-optimized articles for your site. There's a focus on keyword research, including a crash course in using Long Tail Pro to find the best keywords for your subjects. Additionally, you'll focus on leveraging SEO for specific platforms like YouTube, Google Maps, Google Business, and even Google Images. Before you know it, your business will stand out everywhere on search engines.

