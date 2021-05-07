Elon Musk 'SNL' Trailer Teases His 'Wild Card' Status and Makes No Mention of Dogecoin (Yet)

May 7, 2021 2 min read

With SpaceX and Tesla CEO set to host ( ) this weekend, the late-night television show has released a brief teaser on YouTube ahead of his appearance.

In it, Musk, clad in all black, is flanked by singer and SNL cast member Cecily Strong.

"Hi, I'm Elon Musk, and I'm hosting SNL this weekend with musical guest Miley Cyrus," Musk says. "And I'm a wild card, so there's no telling what I might do."

When Cyrus echoes his comments, Strong is quick to remind them that their upcoming episode has a special significance.

"It's also a Mother's Day show, so your moms are going to be here," Strong says.

Cyrus and Musk react with a level of disappointment before Musk says, "Fine, we'll be good-ish."

The teaser then jumps to another introduction by Musk, who tells Cyrus that SpaceX just completed a successful rocket launch this past week. Feeling unaccomplished, Strong replies by saying, "Wow, well, I did my laundry. Actually, no, I didn't."

Musk's upcoming appearance on the show comes as — a cryptocurrency that he has fervently championed — reached a record high this week. On Wednesday morning, the digital currency surged over 38% and hit a high of $0.69. Some believe that the spike could continue should Musk decide to mention Dogecoin on SNL. Doing so would give the cryptocurrency major exposure to a wide audience.