Jeff Bezos's Space Company Blue Origin Will Auction Off a Tourist Ticket to Space

The suborbital tourist flight, which will allow six people aboard the New Shepard spacecraft, will take place on July 20 of this year.
Image credit: Blue Origin vía web

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The race to conquer space continues: Some companies want to give us a tour of space while others want to take us to Mars. Blue Origin, the space company founded by Jeff Bezos, announced the date of the first tourist trip to the outskirts of our planet and also reported that it will auction off a ticket.

This Wednesday, May 5, the company announced that its suborbital tourist flight, which will allow six people aboard the New Shepard spacecraft, will take place on July 20 of this year, according to Reuters.

In addition, Bezos's company will offer a ticket to the highest bidder in a five-week online auction, the proceeds of which will be donated to the Blue Origin foundation Club for the Future.

Related: Another Lawsuit Between Bezos and Musk? Blue Origin Is Challenging NASA's Contract With SpaceX

From May 5 to May 19, interested parties can visit the official page of the space firm to register and make their first offers. It's important to note that people must meet certain requirements, such as putting down security deposits for their offers.

Although the space brand has not revealed the prices of these types of flights, many sites estimate that the tickets could cost half a million dollars. In 2018, however, Reuters revealed that the seats would cost approximately $200,000. 

On June 12, the winner of the auction will be announced at a public event. The flight will reach a height of 100 kilometers, which is enough to observe the curvature of our planet and feel the effects of zero gravity. The flight will last 11 minutes.

Related: Jeff Bezos Hot on Elon Musk's Heels After Successful Takeoff and Landing of His New Shepard Rocket

