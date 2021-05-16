NFT

Want to Create Your Own NFT? Learn to Sell Your Art Digitally.

Dive into one of the most exciting tech developments in recent years.
Next Article
Image credit: Clint Bustrillos/Unsplash

The world changes rapidly these days and the past few years have seen extraordinary uses of the blockchain. No longer just for cryptocurrency, blockchain is powering supply networks and has led to the innovation of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). 

An NFT is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger (blockchain) that certifies a digital asset as completely unique and interchangeable. They can be used to represent items like photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files. One of the most well-known applications of NFTs today is in NBA Top Shot. But they've also become popular in the modern art world.

In How To Create Your First NFT, entrepreneur Benji Wilson (4.5/5 instructor rating) will introduce you to the new wave of art security. You'll learn how the blockchain has changed how collectors and artists uniquely register art in an open marketplace, protecting ownership rights. Whether you're the artist who wants to protect your ownership or certify the art's authenticity, or you're a collector who wants to protect against fraud or theft, this course will teach you how to create a minted NFT that demonstrates the art is legally yours.

Here, you'll learn how to create your first NFT and understand why it's necessary. You'll set up a token and crypto wallet to keep your NFT safe and even learn how to list your artwork for sale without risk. While it may feel especially focused on one topic, the skills you learn in this course will help you better understand the world of blockchain and its many applications.

Start delving into a fascinating new world of technology and entrepreneurship. Normally $199, you can get How To Create Your First NFT: The Beginner's Guide for 89% off at just $19.99 today. It's well worth the investment.

